Massachusetts' Sokhary Chau elected as 1st Cambodian American mayor in U.S.

By UPI Staff
 4 days ago
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Sokhary Chau made history on Monday night in becoming the first mayor of color in the town of Lowell, Mass. -- and the first Cambodian American mayor anywhere in the United States.

The former city councilor was elected by unanimous vote, 11-0, from the Lowell City Council.

Chau will serve as mayor for at least the next two years.

Erik Gitschier was elected Lowell's vice mayor.

During his address, Chau said that he stands on the shoulders of the many immigrants who came before him. He said that regardless of their origins, they all arrived in search of their own American dream.

"We cannot change the world. But collectively, we can make historic change in Lowell," he said, according to The Lowell Sun.

"To the Cambodian diaspora around the world, we can no longer be just victims. It is our time to now to be leaders and to succeed."

Chau fled the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia with his mother and six siblings in 1979. They ultimately traversed the jungles of Thailand while attempting to reach refugee camps. His mother died last month.

IN THIS ARTICLE
