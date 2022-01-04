ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans staff help fan find missing wedding ring in snowy stadium

By Emily Proud, Nexstar Media Wire
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1ZiA_0dcRQ9qR00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – It’s a double “Victory Monday” for one lucky Titans fan.

Chad Davis realized he had lost his Titans-themed wedding ring about an hour into his two-and-a-half-hour drive home from Sunday’s 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins . It was a custom-made ring gifted to him by his now-wife.

Davis went into panic mode, so his son encouraged him to post about it on Twitter.

The tweet was shared hundreds of times and quickly got the attention of Titans president Burke Nihill. He asked his staff, including Ashlee Stokely, the Senior Director of Stadium Events and Fan Experience, to start looking.

“I was hopeful, obviously, but I was scared to death,” said Stokely. “I was like, the poor man’s wedding ring is under the snow at the stadium how are we going to find it? but they did a great job.”

‘They’ are Ken and Tracy – two Nissan Stadium security guards who found the ring in the dark as snow accumulated.

Girl Scout Cookie season officially kicks off

“Oh my gosh. That’s why I love this team, to be honest,” said Davis wiping back tears. “That’s why I have this [ Titans tattoo ]. It’s that simple. I love this team.”

He is certainly thankful to have his ring back, but when it comes to the bigger victory, he’s still picking the Titans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kL4zu_0dcRQ9qR00
(Chad Davis)

“Always the Titans. I could’ve replaced this ring easily. Yes, It wouldn’t have the same sentimental value, but I could’ve replaced this ring. We’re #1 in the AFC, we got the Texans to beat next week. Number one in the AFC after we do that, we got a bye and then I’ll be at every home playoff game.”

The Titans say they plan to reward the security guards who found the ring with special memorabilia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Louisiana Football Adds Matt Bergeron as Running Backs Coach

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Louisiana Football has named Matt Bergeron as its next running backs coach, head coach Michael Desormeaux announced on Thursday afternoon. Bergeron has been a mainstay on the Louisiana staff, serving in a variety of different roles on the offensive side of the ball since the start of the 2018 season. Bergeron worked as the interim […]
NFL
KLFY News 10

Desormeaux Names Connor Neighbors Director of Football Strength and Conditioning

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Louisiana Football head coach Michael Desormeaux has named Connor Neighbors as the program’s Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon. Neighbors has been on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ football staff as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach since the beginning of the 2021 season and assumes the lead role after gaining valuable […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Saints offense needs to click on Sunday

METAIRIE, LA. – The Saints are favored to beat the Falcons on Sunday, but as we know these types of games rarely go by the script. Atlanta wants to finish their season on a high note and New Orleans wants to make it to post season. “I think that’s a realistic thing and is aware of […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nissan Stadium#Texans#Stadium Events#American Football#Wkrn#Titans Titans#Afc
lasentinel.net

Herbert Makes History; Chargers Rout Broncos 34-13

The Los Angeles Chargers are one win away from earning a playoff spot after Justin Herbert continued to impress during his sophomore campaign. Herbert threw for 237 yards and two scores, passing Philip Rivers for the most touchdowns in a season by a Chargers quarterback with 35 while leading Los Angeles to a 34-13 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Sent Vic Fangio A Message Following Chiefs’ Win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely hoping Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t go anywhere next season. After Reid’s Chiefs came back to win, he spoke to the media and touched on how great the Broncos played under Fangio for this game. “My hat goes off to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Buffalo Bills announce their uniform combination for Week 18

The Buffalo Bills will be playing their final game of the regular season on Sunday in Highmark Stadium against the New York Jets. While it is the final regular season game, it is the first time Buffalo will ever play a 17th regular season game, with the extra game being added for the first time this year after 43 years of 16 game schedules.
NFL
The Spun

Football Fans Are Not Happy With Chiefs Handling Of Tyreek Hill

Prior to kickoff in the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on Saturday, Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly injured his heel in pregame warmups. In the first quarter, the speedy wideout went into the locker room but came back and saw limited action. However, Chiefs fans (and NFL fans for that matter) aren’t happy that Hill’s seeing any action at all.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Christian McCaffrey News

For the second season in a row, Christian McCaffrey has missed a considerable amount of time due to injuries. His inability to stay healthy has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Carolina Panthers. On Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic had an update on McCaffrey’s...
NFL
1027mix.com

Good News: Wedding Rings, Missing Hikers, and Clever Dogs

Good News: Wedding Rings, Missing Hikers, and Clever Dogs. Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds: A Tennessee Titans fan lost his wedding ring at their game on Sunday, but the team’s CEO got in touch to let him know they found it. And two missing hikers in Oregon were rescued after drawing a big S.O.S. message in the snow.
PETS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Vic Fangio News

The Denver Broncos will wrap up their season on Saturday afternoon with an AFC West bout against the Chiefs. By Sunday afternoon, they could be on the hunt for a new head coach. That’s right. Vic Fangio’s future is in jeopardy following the Broncos’ 7-9 showing so far this season,...
NFL
The Boot

Garth Brooks Announces His Final California Stadium Tour Stop

Another Wednesday (Jan. 5) means another Garth Brooks tour stop announcement. The singer just shared that he'll be playing San Diego. this winter. It's the only remaining Stadium Tour stop on the west coast. On March 5, Brooks will take the stage at Petco Park, home of the San Diego...
NFL
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy