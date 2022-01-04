ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

QB power rankings: Burrow is a dark horse MVP candidate; Carr and Lance climb

By Jerry Mcdonald
Monterey County Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s probably too late for an MVP, but second-year quarterback Joe Burrow ought to get some votes after pushing the Cincinnati Bengals to the AFC North title with 971 yards passing and eight touchdowns in his last two games. Burrow completed 30 of 39 passes for 446 yards...

www.montereyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arizona State
Field Level Media

Bucs release Antonio Brown; WR shows receipts, bank info

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday afternoon, hours after the wideout shared receipts and even his bank account information that included text strings with head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady‘s personal fitness and nutrition guru. The move comes four days after Arians declared Brown was...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Aaron Rodgers News

This time of the season, most of the NFL is banged up and the league becomes a war of attrition. Aaron Rodgers apparently didn’t get the memo. Rodgers has dealt with a number of injuries this season. The most concerning has been a toe injury that’s lingered for several months – well, until now.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Carson Wentz
CBS Sports

Ben Roethlisberger by the numbers: Steelers quarterback set to end career as one of top QBs in NFL history

Ben Roethlisberger is set to play his final regular season game in the NFL Sunday, capping off one of the greatest careers for a quarterback in NFL history. Roethlisberger is in his 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading the franchise back to its glory days with two Super Bowl titles and eight AFC North championships. The Steelers became the first team in NFL history to win six Super Bowls thanks to the play of Roethlisberger.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Blunt Response To “Report” He Would Boycott Super Bowl

On Friday morning a dubious report emerged suggesting quarterback Aaron Rodgers would “boycott” the Super Bowl if Green Bay made it. Former NFL quarterback turned radio analyst Boomer Esiason said he received a text from a “trusted source.” That text allegedly said Rodgers would try to make a point in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Giants#American Football#Qb Power#Mvp#The Cincinnati Bengals#Afc North#Chiefs#Lsu#L A Chargers#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Says Joe Burrow, Not Aaron Rodgers, Should Be MVP

Colin Cowherd: “Joe Burrow should be MVP. Burrow has less talent -- beats Aaron in completion percentage, Aaron has fewer picks, touchdown passes the same, Burrow gets more passing yards per game and over a yard more per attempt, both their passer ratings are amazing, but Joe has less talent, a younger roster, it’s a losing franchise, and in a significantly tougher division. And in the biggest game for both teams out of division against Kansas City, Burrow was amazing and Aaron wasn’t available. Burrow threw for over 700 more yards and a higher completion percentage. Burrow leads the NFL with 15 touchdown passes over 30 yards, Aaron has got two. Pro Football Focus has Joe Burrow graded number one, and Aaron is number four. Aaron is in a crappy division. The Lions are two layups a year, the Bears were a mess this year, and the Vikings aren’t very good and still beat Green Bay. Burrow had to go up against the Steelers defense twice, the wildly talented Cleveland defense twice, and Baltimore when they were healthy had a good defense. Burrow has also been sacked almost twice as much as Aaron Rodgers, and has a worse offensive line. He beats Aaron in virtually every category. Aaron doesn’t throw the ball down the field as much, so he has fewer interceptions. Cincinnati plays in a tougher division, they had a tougher schedule, Burrow had a brutal offensive line, and he beats Aaron in almost every category. Aaron also has the better coach, the better organization, the better front office, and an easier division. I’m not going to give you an MVP just because you don’t throw many interceptions. How many touchdowns, do you throw the ball down the field, and do you have to overcome anything? This is a political thing now and the clickmeisters will be out there saying it’s about the vaccination. I don’t like that reporter's reason for not voting for Rodgers, but I do think it matters that in the biggest game on the schedule – forget vaccination – Green Bay vs. Kansas City was the game we circled as the Super Bowl. Aaron wasn’t available. Burrow was and he was unbelievable against a red hot Chiefs defense. If you’re honest and get out of the politics and the nonsense, I think there is an absolute argument to be made that Burrow is the MVP.” (Full Video Above)
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy