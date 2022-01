LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Most teachers in Clark County return to school Tuesday ahead of students on Wednesday. In the meantime, principals are already getting the news that some staff members will miss the start of the semester due to COVID-19. "I don't know if any of us know come Wednesday and come the rest of the week what it will look like, but I can assure you the Clark County School District is ready to deal with this and can handle this," Liberty High School Principal Derek Bellow said.

