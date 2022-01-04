ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘I have COVID – what now?’: Next steps, updated guidance

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Although early research seems to point to the idea of the COVID-19 omicron variant causing more mild illness than other forms of the virus, especially for those who have been fully vaccinated, the latest surge of the pandemic and changes to official CDC guidelines have left many...

State
Texas State
kgns.tv

Health authority confirms three new deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo and Webb County continue to see a surge in coronavirus cases. Texas Department of State Health Services believes there are 4,620 active cases of COVID-19 in the area. That’s a jump of more than 600 from Wednesday. The local hospitalization rate continues to hover...
LAREDO, TX
WILX-TV

MDHHS will update COVID quarantine guidance based on CDC recommendations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday it will be updating its quarantine guidance for the public to reflect the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Particularly, the CDC recommends a shortening of the duration of quarantine...
LANSING, MI
CBS Miami

Florida Health Department Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance To Reduce Demand

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In an effort to reduce the demand for COVID-19 testing, the state’s health department has updated its guidance on who should get tested. According to the department, there are certain groups who are at an increased risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19. They include adults 65 and older; those with medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease; and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also listed in this group. These individuals should get tested as soon as they experience symptoms of COVID-19. They may also need monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatments and other medical treatment as necessary. People with symptoms who are not in the high-risk groups should get tested and seek medical attention only if necessary. Many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness. If they get symptoms, they should avoid contact with others. Finally, people who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms should not get tested, since its unlikely to have any clinical benefits, according to the department.
FLORIDA STATE
Detroit News

State health officials update COVID guidance to follow CDC changes

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday said it will change its COVID-19 recommendations for individuals and the general public to follow recent changes outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The guidelines do not change the recommendations for congregate settings, or early childcare or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Here's what the CDC's updated COVID guidance means for you

Federal health officials on Monday issued revised recommendations for the general public on what to do if they test positive or are exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. In the weeks prior, the government also changed return-to-work guidance for health care workers, as well as students and school...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Liberal First

KDHE offers COVID guidance updates

More information continues to be gathered about COVID-19 and with that in mind, some recent updates to recommendations have been made. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recently announced updates to the isolation and quarantine guidance following the recent changes by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for health care workers in a hospital setting and the general population, according to a release from KDHE. The CDC is in the process of updating guidance for other settings such as correctional facilities, long-term care facilities, preschool, K-12 schools and institutions of higher education.
KANSAS STATE
Health
Public Health
Department of Health
Coronavirus
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Adopts Updated CDC Guidance on Shorter COVID Quarantines

The Baker administration on Tuesday night announced Massachusetts is adopting the new federal guidance governing isolation and quarantine periods for people infected with COVID-19 or exposed to the virus. "The Department of Public Health is adopting updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding isolation and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
stamfordhealth.org

I Tested Positive for COVID-19 at Home. Now What?

Asha K. Shah, Director of Infectious Diseases, Stamford Health. COVID-19 is surging again, and so is the demand for testing. If you tested positive with an at-home antigen test kit, here are the steps you should take. 1. Assume the positive result is accurate and that you are contagious. You’ve...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

CDC updates, clarifies COVID-19 booster guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated and clarified its COVID-19 booster guidance, unequivocally recommending that everyone 12 and older receive a booster dose if eligible. Below is a summary of the updated guidance:. • Individuals 12-17 years old are recommended to receive a booster shot 5 months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailytrib.com

Holiday revelers should test for COVID-19; CDC updates quarantine guidance

With holiday gatherings and traveling, the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading across the country, and health officials are urging caution and encouraging people to get tested and vaccinated to reduce transmission. “It’s still a good idea to get tested,” said Dr. Jack Franklin, Llano County’s...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
AL.com

How can I tell if I have a cold, flu or COVID? What are the symptoms?

How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have since symptoms of the illnesses can overlap. The viruses that cause colds, the flu and COVID-19 are spread the same way — through droplets from the nose and mouth of infected people. And they can all be spread before a person realizes they’re infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH

