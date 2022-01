GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said federal charges should be dropped because of government misconduct. The defendants said the FBI and its informants entrapped them and pushed to turn their anger against Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions into a crime. They said there was no conspiracy and no actual plan to kidnap the governor.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO