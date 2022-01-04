ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Reed PODCAST: 01.04.22 – COVID Stories

By Sarah Myers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. The AP has a “story” about Ashli Babbitt and her personal life. In the piece, they smear her and victim blame....

Nick Reed’s Must Read Headlines – 01.07.22

Today is a Heroes Breakfast! If you’re a Veteran, join us from 6 to 9 a.m. and you will get FREE breakfast!. One year after Jan. 6, 2021, Vice President Kamala Harris stated that the date will live on in the country’s memory, likening it to the dates of the Pearl Harbor attack and the 9/11 terror attacks.
Fox News

AOC tests positive for COVID-19 after partying in Miami maskless

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from her office on Sunday night. According to a statement, the congresswoman is recovering from the virus at home and is experiencing symptoms. Ocasio-Cortez received her booster shot in the fall, according to the statement. The...
HuffingtonPost

Anti-Vax Podcaster Doug Kuzma Dies Of COVID-19 After Attending Right-Wing Rally

Anti-vaccine podcaster Doug Kuzma, a QAnon follower who contracted COVID-19 after attending a large right-wing gathering last month, has died. Kuzma, 61, of Newport News, Virginia, became ill shortly after the three-day “ReAwaken America” event in Dallas, which featured former Trump national security adviser and felon Michael Flynn. Few people wore masks at the event. After several attendees became ill following the rally, some claimed without evidence that they had been secretly poisoned with anthrax.
Deadline

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Tested Positive For Covid-19

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for Covid-19, her office said in a statement. Ocasio-Cortez, who is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot, is “experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement. Known popularly as AOC, the congresswoman caused a recent stir by vacationing without a mask in Florida, which has few requirements for pandemic protections. Critics pointed out that her home state of New York has many restrictions. The critics also took issue with her companion’s footwear. She responded to the criticisms by tweeting, “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos. It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general. “These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.” pic.twitter.com/woutfVCppZ — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) January 9, 2022
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
The US Sun

AOC gets Covid after being spotted partying while maskless in Miami, Florida, and tells everyone to get booster

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office. “Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” it read. “The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get...
Washington Post

The news about Sean Hannity doesn’t get much traction at Fox

Much of the media world scrambled to cover the revelation this week that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. But his employer wasn’t part of that rush. The unexpected request — revealed by the committee Tuesday along...
Deadline

Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Gosselin: Yikes! I'm Running Out of Money!

Kate Gosselin has done something over the past several months that we never thought was possible:. Even in the wake of ex-husband Jon dragging her left and right ,while appearing multiple times on The Dr. Oz Show and speaking to other outlets as well, Kate has remained quiet. This has...
