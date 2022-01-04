Nick Reed PODCAST: 01.04.22 – COVID Stories

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for Covid-19, her office said in a statement. Ocasio-Cortez, who is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot, is “experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement. Known popularly as AOC, the congresswoman caused a recent stir by vacationing without a mask in Florida, which has few requirements for pandemic protections. Critics pointed out that her home state of New York has many restrictions. The critics also took issue with her companion’s footwear. She responded to the criticisms by tweeting, “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos. It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general. “These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.” pic.twitter.com/woutfVCppZ — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) January 9, 2022

