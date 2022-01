On Wednesday morning, a traffic collision involving two semi-trucks in Richland led to minor injuries. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 240 and Hagen Road. The early reports showed that the incident led to only minimal injuries; however, it is unclear how many victims were involved in the crash.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO