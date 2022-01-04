ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones on Amari Cooper's concerns after Cowboys/Cardinals

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper saying that the Cowboys offense needs to communicate better.

5 Dallas Cowboys playing their last (regular season) game for Dallas

Things always change in the NFL. Whether you’re the Dallas Cowboys or the Cleveland Browns, rosters churn heavily each and every year. That again looks to be true next season for the Cowboys. Regardless of how far the Cowboys advance in the postseason, players are gonna go. That’s just the nature of the beast.
Jerry Jones Is Getting Crushed For Pregame Dak Prescott Comment

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t want any of his starters to come off the field on Saturday night against the Eagles. He was asked before the game if quarterback Dak Prescott was going to play deep into the fourth quarter and confirmed that his team was going in to win and get better.
Report: Amari Cooper Facing Potential Fine From The NFL

Over the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have placed several star players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Among them was star linebacker Micah Parsons, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended a Dallas Mavericks game earlier in the week. Just a few days later, Parsons tested positive for the virus.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction and Preview

Both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles can breathe easy heading into their NFL Week 18 regular-season finale. Each of them has clinched a playoff spot and could potentially face off again in the NFC Wild Card Round next week. The Cowboys (11-5), NFC East division champs, enter this game...
Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
Two more Dallas Cowboys added to COVID-19 list; Amari Cooper could face NFL fine

COVID-19 is suddenly surging through the Dallas Cowboys locker room and there is now a legitimate question of whether players are taking it serious enough as the postseason approaches. The team added left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown to their COVID-19 list on Thursday, and now wide receiver...
Look: Rex Ryan Has Warning For Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Although the Dallas Cowboys don’t have much to play for this Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles, they will not rest their starters. During this afternoon’s edition of NFL Countdown, former head coach Rex Ryan shared his thoughts on the Cowboys playing Dak Prescott in what some people are calling a “meaningless game.”
Jerry Jones on Dallas hosting a future Super Bowl

News broke this week that AT&T Stadium could serve as an emergency venue if Super Bowl LVI cannot happen in Los Angeles. When asked about Dallas’ viability to host another Super Bowl, Jerry Jones says he believes DFW is well equipped to host again.
Cowboys News: Possible COVID fine for Cooper, Fassel stands by Zuerlein, should Dallas sign Antonio Brown?

Twenty-two months after the pandemic started, COVID is wreaking more havoc with the Cowboys than ever. Two new starters have tested positive; they’ll join Micah Parsons in watching the season finale from home. Amari Cooper, who’s already missed time with the virus, could soon be missing a nice chunk of change for ignoring league rules about the virus. The COVID cases are already thinning the ranks of players available for Saturday’s game in Philadelphia; four additional key contributors are questionable with other issues.
