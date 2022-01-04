ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleyville, AL

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID right now?

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0no1GS_0dcROToO00

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn’t make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places.

Mother, 2 children die in Haleyville house fire

People might mistakenly think the COVID-19 vaccines will completely block infection, but the shots are mainly designed to prevent severe illness, says Louis Mansky, a virus researcher at the University of Minnesota.

And the vaccines are still doing their job on that front, particularly for people who’ve gotten boosters.

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine still offer strong protection against serious illness from omicron. While those initial doses aren’t very good at blocking omicron infection, boosters — particularly with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — rev up levels of the antibodies to help fend off infection.

Omicron could be ‘beginning of the end’ former Trump health official says

Omicron appears to replicate much more efficiently than previous variants. And if infected people have high virus loads, there’s a greater likelihood they’ll pass it on to others, especially the unvaccinated. Vaccinated people who get the virus are more likely to have mild symptoms, if any, since the shots trigger multiple defenses in your immune system, making it much more difficult for omicron to slip past them all.

Advice for staying safe hasn’t changed. Doctors say to wear masks indoors, avoid crowds and get vaccinated and boosted. Even though the shots won’t always keep you from catching the virus, they’ll make it much more likely you stay alive and out of the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Haleyville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Vaccines#Covid#Omicron#Johnson Johnson#Trump
CBS 42

With record-breaking COVID case numbers, experts urge masking indoors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to report record-breaking COVID cases, adding more than 12,000 in the past 24 hours. The state’s positivity rate still sits well above 40% as of Thursday, and medical experts say the numbers have never been this high. “We’re in the midst of about as […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 42

Alabama Education Association encouraging schools to follow CDC guidelines amid COVID-19 surge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of students across Alabama will soon be returning to the classroom from winter break, bringing concerns for teachers as the number of Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 continue to spike. As school districts finalize their back-to-school plans, the Alabama Education Association recommending schools promote universal masking to help keep students […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy