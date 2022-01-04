ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondale, AL

Pedestrian struck, killed along I-20 identified

By Austin Franklin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5F4q_0dcROLzo00

IRONDALE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A woman who was struck and killed along I-20 Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said 27-year-old McKayla Roberts, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was walking in the travel lanes of I-20 in Irondale when she was struck by car. The vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

NC trooper dies after own brother responds to traffic stop, hits trooper and detained driver

State troopers are investigating the circumstances surrounding Roberts’ death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Body of man found next to roadway in West Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The body of a man was found on the side of a roadway by a passerby in West Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to Shady Grove Road at Porter Road on reports that the victim may have been a […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Irondale, AL
Crime & Safety
Irondale, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Irondale, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Accidents
County
Jefferson County, AL
State
South Carolina State
CBS 42

Police investigating homicide after body found ‘burned beyond recognition’ in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that was reported on the west side of town Friday morning. According to BPD, the investigation began at the intersection of Slayden Avenue and Birmingport Road just after 11 a.m. A preliminary investigation suggests someone in the area called police after observing what […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 20#Accident#Wiat#State#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Calera man

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who has dealt with a “recent history of strokes.” David Sean Holdorf, 57, was last seen Wednesday in the 800 block of Highway 89 in lot 3C around 7 p.m. He was wearing a blue jacket, […]
CALERA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

CBS 42

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy