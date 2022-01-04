Pedestrian struck, killed along I-20 identified
IRONDALE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A woman who was struck and killed along I-20 Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner's office said 27-year-old McKayla Roberts, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was walking in the travel lanes of I-20 in Irondale when she was struck by car. The vehicle did not stop and left the scene.
State troopers are investigating the circumstances surrounding Roberts' death.
