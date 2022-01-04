ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

5 Ways to Be Strategic About Service

By Manya Whitaker
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween the three pillars of faculty work — research, teaching, and service — the most lamented is service. Academics hear that word and immediately think of boring meetings, rambling colleagues, and rising anxiety. Emails go unanswered and assignments ungraded while we sit and sit and sit. What is the point of...

www.chronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

9 Ways You Can Showcase Your Freelance Services Online

As a freelancer, it can be difficult to showcase your services to your potential clients and fellow freelancers without being intrusive. But you'll have a tough time finding new and better clients if you don't tell others about your skills and expertise. Therefore, we discuss the different ways you can...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Device as a Service: The way to workplace success?

The modern workplace is going through major changes, led and enabled by digital transformation. This has been accelerated by the pandemic, which forced most employees to move from fixed to mobile devices, and IT teams to rethink workstations. Where IT professionals once considered desktops, they now consider users. Recent research by Ricoh UK ‘Leading Change at Work: Devising Your Digital Workplace Strategy’, found that one of the main challenges for ITs has been to support employees in the shift from fixed to portable devices and their continuing tech needs. The report shows the need for a single device that can be easily used from anywhere, demonstrating the need for simplification and adaptability in hardware never previously encountered.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

10 of the best work from home jobs

Working from home has never been more popular, especially after the last couple of pandemic-riddled years – more than 50% of employees worldwide work remotely at least once a week, and regular remote work has increased in popularity by 173% since 2005. There’s never been a wider variety of...
JOBS
Fast Company

This CEO pays new employees $5,000 to quit

It sounds counterintuitive, but what if the key to retaining employees is paying new hires to quit? Chris Ronzio, CEO and founder of Trainual, SaaS software that helps small businesses onboard employees, says offering employees $5,000 to leave just two weeks after starting employment helps him find and retain top talent and maintain a strong culture.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C950 Chronicle Com#Chronicle Blueconic Net
seattlepi.com

Want a good job with growth potential? Supply chain hiring is skyrocketing

(BPT) - Think of everything you use in an average day. From your favorite slippers to the computer you work on to the package that arrives at your door with food for tonight’s dinner, almost everything you use has made its way to you thanks to the logistics and supply chain industry.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
rasmussen.edu

7 In-Demand Healthcare Jobs That Don’t Require a Degree

If you’re interested in working in healthcare, but aren’t quite ready to commit to a degree, you’re not out of luck. While many fields offer few solid career options for professionals without college degrees, healthcare isn’t one of them. There are many opportunities to land medical jobs without a degree, and many of these positions are seeing employment growth projected at faster-than-average rates.
JOBS
SmartAsset

What Is a Bequest, and How Does It Work?

When a person uses a will to leave property to their family, friends or the causes they support, the act is known as a bequest. A bequest can be the cash, investments, jewelry or other items that a person passes … Continue reading → The post What Is a Bequest, and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor’s Degree Holders – 2022 Edition

In 2021, millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs every month in what is now called the “Great Resignation.” Some were burnt out, while others quit to look for better pay or new careers. A total of 4.4 million people left … Continue reading → The post Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor’s Degree Holders – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
JOBS
beavertonresourceguide.com

Customer service is a lost art: Is your company about building relationships?

If you are a business owner or manager, I have ONE New Year’s Resolution for you: BETTER…AMAZING…QUICK…RESPONSIVE…MIND BLOWING…CUSTOMER SERVICE!. Like me, I am sure you’d love your customers to be lifers! To extol your virtues! To sing your praises to the world! Yes? I hope so!
ECONOMY
speckyboy.com

Promoting Your Freelance Services the Right Way

As a creative freelancer, I’ve seen a peculiar trend among other freelancers more times than I’d like to recount. I’m going to bring some attention to it, and hopefully persuade at least a few out there to reverse it. The trend is this: many freelancers tend to...
ECONOMY
chartattack.com

7 Ways to Deliver Excellent Customer Service

Customer service is the frontline department of any business organization since it interacts directly with customers, subscribers, and potential prospects. A single misstep by a customer service representative can leave a long line of negative feedback, which may inflict permanent damage to a brand’s reputation. On the other hand, a positive impression and a satisfying customer experience can bring more leads and more chances of revenue generation to a firm. Thus, customer service has a direct impact on the future success and growth of a business, and it needs to be par excellence to deliver the best results.
ECONOMY
SCDNReports

Ways To Teach Your Child To Care About the Environment

There are many benefits to teaching your children to care about the environment. Most eco-friendly activities get your kids outside and create deep respect for the environment as they grow up. In addition, kids who participate in more environmentally conscious hobbies are more likely to practice sustainability as an adult....
KIDS
The Chronicle of Higher Education

Explore Faculty Salaries at 3,500 Colleges, 2012-20

This page collects the most recently available federal salary data for faculty at institutions of higher education. Data is available for 3,500 institutions and is broken down by gender and academic rank. We’re sorry. Something went wrong. We are unable to fully display the content of this page. The...
COLLEGES
Entrepreneur

How to Be a Culture Champion in 2022

There isn’t a company around today that hasn’t faced changes in the past two years. Even those that successfully dominated the complexities of building a workplace culture during the global...
BUSINESS
The Chronicle of Higher Education

How to Have a Classroom Experience That Matters

Teaching in the fall semester was miserable — that frequent feeling of a student’s fingers slipping between mine, pulling away, and spiraling out into nothingness. Weeks later an email would arrive: “Sorry, Dr. Sims, I’m trying to do better.” The reasons last semester felt so bad are easy to pinpoint yet so myriad and distinct that it seems futile to bother listing them at all.
EDUCATION
The Chronicle of Higher Education

A Vulnerability in Proctoring Software Should Worry Colleges, Experts Say

A vulnerability detected last year in an online-proctoring software used by more than 2,000 American colleges is raising new alarm bells for experts, who say that too many institutions — eager to assure the academic integrity of online assessments — have failed to evaluate those platforms and weigh the risk of cyberattacks.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy