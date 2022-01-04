ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death of off-duty Cleveland cop officially ruled a homicide

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The shooting death of off-duty Cleveland cop Shane Bartek New Year’s Eve has been determined to be a homicide, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

New video captures arrest of woman charged in murder of off-duty Cleveland officer (as seen in the video above)

The office ruled that the cause of death was a “gunshot wound of chest with vascular, visceral, and skeletal injuries.”

Bartek, 25, was reportedly shot during a carjacking. Police said he was approached by a suspect in the parking lot of an apartment building on Rocky River Drive around 6 p.m. Friday. After a struggle, Bartek was shot twice and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

‘We both lost our sons’: Family deals with more tragedy after off-duty Cleveland officer murdered

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Tamara McLoyd, 18, was charged with one count of aggravated murder and Anthony Butler Jr. was charged with receiving stolen property and more. Both are being held on $5,000,000 bail.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

