ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

England sees no need for further restrictions - for now

By DANICA KIRKA
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MR8Qd_0dcRN39m00
Virus Outbreak Britain FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a vaccination hub at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in Aylesbury, England, Monday Jan. 3, 2022, as the booster vaccination programme continues. Johnson sees no need for further restrictions to curb the omicron variant of COVID-19 his spokesman said ahead of press conference later Tuesday. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP, File) (Steve Parsons)

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he hoped to “ride out" the pandemic without further restrictions, even as he warned that the country faces difficult days ahead as the highly transmissible omicron variant drives COVID-19 infections to record levels.

With omicron causing fewer serious illnesses than earlier variants and the success of a nationwide vaccine booster program, the government believes existing controls are enough to protect the National Health Service without harming lives and livelihoods, Johnson told reporters in London. The government continues to monitor the data and is prepared to respond if the situation changes, he said.

“We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again,'' Johnson said, pledging to try to keep schools and businesses open. “If we all play our part in containing the spread of this virus, the disruptions we face can be far less severe than a national lockdown, with all the devastation that would bring for livelihoods and the life chances of our children.''

Opposition politicians and some public health experts have pressed the government to tighten restrictions on business and personal interactions as omicron sweeps across the country. Johnson has resisted these calls after almost 100 of his party’s lawmakers opposed controls imposed last month.

Confirmed new daily infections across the U.K. jumped to 218,274 on Tuesday, 15% higher than the previous record set Dec. 31. Tuesday's figures may be inflated by inconsistent reporting during the holiday period.

Despite soaring infection rates, government policy is being driven by figures showing omicron is causing fewer serious illnesses than previous variants.

While the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is rising, the number of people requiring mechanical ventilation has remained relatively stable.

There were 14,210 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across England on Jan. 3, the highest number since Feb. 20 of last year. But there were 777 people on ventilators, a figure that has remained steady for the past six weeks.

Johnson last month re-imposed mask requirements in shops and required those going to night clubs and other large public events to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. He also accelerated the national booster program after studies showed two doses of vaccine weren’t enough to protect against omicron.

Across Britain, almost 60% of people 12 and over have received a booster vaccine.

“As our NHS moves to a war footing, I will be recommending to Cabinet tomorrow that we continue with Plan B,'' Johnson said, referring to the current level of restrictions. “The public have responded and changed their behavior ... buying valuable time to get boosters in arms and help the NHS to cope with the omicron wave.''

Even so, the National Health Service, schools and businesses across the country are under pressure as workers are forced to stay home after testing positive for COVID-19 or having close contact with someone who has. On Tuesday, Blackpool NHS Trust and Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Swindon were the latest to declare “critical incidents" due to demand and staff shortages.

“Following a tough few days, we have this morning declared an internal critical incident due to sustained high levels of demand, COVID and non-COVID and availability of beds,'' said Kevin McNamara, chief executive of the Great Western trust. “This is causing delays to patients accessing services for which I am very sorry.''

The soaring number of infections also led the Blackpool Trust to declare an internal critical incident “to alleviate the pressure we are under," Trust CEO Natalie Hudson said.

Meanwhile, the government is working to identify hospitals that may need help from the military, Johnson said.

The government has already pledged to rush air ventilation units and COVID-19 test kits to schools to ensure they can remain open. Secondary school students in England are now required to wear face masks in class.

“Anyone who thinks our battle with COVID is over is, I’m afraid, profoundly wrong,'' Johnson said. “This is a moment for the utmost caution.''

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid-19: NI nightclubs close ahead of further restrictions

Nightclubs in Northern Ireland are now closed in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. The NI Executive said this was because nightclubs are a high-risk settings where face coverings and social distancing rules could not be applied. They only reopened fully on 31 October after...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

No further Covid-19 restrictions following Stormont Executive meeting

No further Covid-19 restrictions are set to be imposed in Northern Ireland at this stage, Paul Givan has said.The First Minister was speaking following a virtual meeting of the Stormont Executive on Thursday.He said ministers agreed that no further restrictions should be introduced at this time.The Executive will continue to assess the data as more information emerges, Mr Givan added in a tweet after the meeting.The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed no further restrictions at this time. We will continue to assess the data as more information emerges and meet again on 6th January. Thank you for following the health...
WORLD
The Independent

Afghanistan resettlement: Anger as relatives of British nationals already in UK to be included in scheme

MPs and charities have expressed anger after the Home Office admitted that some of the first people to be accepted under the new Afghan resettlement will be relatives of UK nationals who are already in Britain.Ministers have been accused of “breaking promises” to vulnerable Afghans currently trapped in the country, such as women, girls and religious and other minorities, after immigration minister Victoria Atkins revealed that they would not be prioritised in the first year of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).The scheme, first announced in August and set to resettle up to 20,000 people in four years, was...
U.K.
The Independent

NHS support being ‘massively increased’ as PM renews call to ‘get boosted’

Boris Johnson said hospitals will be offered increased support to deal with the “very difficult circumstances” they face, as he encouraged more people to take up the offer of a booster jab.The Prime Minister said that “perhaps 30-40%” of the 17,000 patients in hospital with Covid “haven’t actually been vaccinated at all” as he urged the public to “behave sensibly” in the face of high daily Omicron cases.Both Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak made visits to vaccination centres on Thursday as ministers made a fresh push for people to come forward for their third coronavirus vaccination dose.Speaking to broadcasters...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Mumbo jumbo’ of anti-vax campaigners ‘completely wrong’ – Johnson

Anti-vaccine campaigners who spread “mumbo jumbo” on social media are “completely wrong”, Boris Johnson has said, as figures show that more than a fifth of adults in some parts of England have not had a single dose.The Prime Minister said a voluntary approach to vaccination will remain, amid what he called other countries’ “coercion”, as he delivered a broadside against those spreading “nonsense”.It comes as weekly figures from NHS England show that more than a fifth of adults in some parts of the country have not had a first vaccine dose, while more than half of adults in some of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Uk#Ap#Omicron
Boston 25 News WFXT

U.K. gov't advisers recommend against 4th vaccine dose

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. government advisers have recommended against giving a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to nursing home residents and people over 80 because data shows that a third shot offers lasting protection against admission to the hospital. For people over 65, protection against hospitalization remains...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson in fresh sleaze row over ‘Great Exhibition 2’ plan of Tory donor funding lavish flat refit

Boris Johnson is facing fresh sleaze allegations after appearing to back a plan for a new “Great Exhibition” put forward by the Tory donor who funded his luxury flat redecorations.The prime minister told Lord Brownlow he was “on the great exhibition plan” in a WhatsApp message in which he described his Downing Street rooms as “a bit of a tip” – and pleaded for more money.Two months later, the donor joined a meeting with the culture secretary “to discuss plans for Great Exhibition 2.0” – a showcase of British innovation later renamed “Festival UK” – a government document revealed.The...
U.K.
The Guardian

Coronavirus: should the UK make vaccination mandatory?

In Italy, it is now obligatory for people aged 50 or over to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Greece is pondering a similar move. In France, which has seen record numbers of positive cases, President Emmanuel Macron has also announced that he wants to “piss off” the unvaccinated, while Austria is contemplating a law to make the vaccine mandatory for all its citizens. By contrast, in the UK, Boris Johnson has confined himself to accusing anti-vaxxers of talking “mumbo-jumbo”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Number of NHS trusts to declare critical incidents rises amid Covid pressures

The number of hospital trusts on the highest level of alert has increased to 24, as health leaders warned the NHS needs support to “get through this extremely challenging period”.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said a further four hospital trusts, taking the number up from 20, had declared critical incidents as the health service confronts a wave of Omicron infections.He told Sky News it was “not entirely unusual for hospitals to go critical over the winter” but accepted that there are “very real pressures”.Mr Shapps’ figure was more specific than that given on Wednesday by the Prime Minister’s official spokesman, who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Fourth Covid jab not yet needed, say UK government advisers

A fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine is not yet needed, government health advisers have said.Booster doses continued to provide high levels of protection months after being administered, new data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed.The level of protection against hospitalisation remained at around 90 per cent in older people three months after they received a third jab, the UKHSA said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said there was no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose but the situation would be kept under review.Professor Wei Shen Lim, the JCVI’s chair of Covid-19 immunisation, said:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What is an NHS Covid pass and when do I need to use it?

The UK government’s “Plan B” social restrictions to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus remain in place for now, with NHS Covid passes now made mandatory in certain settings. Following the return of compulsory mask-wearing in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship and on public transport and orders to work from home, members of the public are now required to produce an NHS Covid Pass in exchange for entry to crowded venues.The pass, representing proof of vaccination status, and/or proof of a negative test result, is required in unseated indoor venues with more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned against reported plan to scrap free lateral flow tests

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned Boris Johnson that reported plans to axe universal free lateral flow tests would be an “utterly wrongheaded” approach to dealing with coronavirus.Labour joined her in urging the prime minister against the move after it was reported they could be limited to high-risk settings – such as care homes, hospitals and schools – and to people with symptoms.The Sunday Times also said the announcement, which could come within weeks, may include a scaling back of the NHS Test and Trace system.But Downing Street sources dismissed the report as “incorrect”, saying it was too early...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK’s pandemic death toll passes 150,000

More than 150,000 people in the United Kingdom have now died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, according to government figures.Only the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru have reported more than the 150,057 fatalities recorded by UK health authorities since the start of the pandemic – although measures vary, with the number of death certificates in the UK that mention Covid-19 exceeding 174,000.In a tweeted statement, Boris Johnson said said: "Coronavirus has taken a terrible toll on our country and today the number of deaths recorded has reached 150,000."Each and every one of those is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What the papers say – January 9

A warning from the Home Secretary about the importance of new police powers and the latest comments on the Northern Ireland Protocol feature on the front pages today.The Sunday Times says free lateral flow tests will be dramatically scaled back in a strategy of “living with Covid” to be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson within weeks. The paper adds free tests may only be provided in high-risk settings such as care homes, hospitals and schools and to people with symptoms.SUNDAY TIMES: End of free lateral flow tests as country told to live with Covid #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pTx9gPlhFx— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January...
HEALTH
The Independent

Parents urged to book jabs for children as official Covid deaths pass 150,000

Parents of 12 to 15-year-olds have been urged to book Covid-19 vaccinations for their children as official figures showed more than 150,000 people have now died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.Around half a million vaccination appointments are being made available online in England for the age group during January, a senior doctor has said – with slots available at around 500 walk-in sites and 300 centres.The plea comes as the official Covid death total reached 150,057, meaning the UK is the seventh country to pass the milestone – following the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and...
KIDS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
83K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy