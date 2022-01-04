ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chefman Digital 5 Quart Air Fryer only $44.99 shipped (Reg. $90!)

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is regularly $89.99 and is a great deal. We love comments...

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

Stock Up Deals on Snacks and Pantry Items

Right now, Amazon has some great stock up deals on snacks and pantry items!. Get this Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks, 0.875 Ounce, Pack of 40 for just $11.38 shipped!. Get this Nabisco Team Favorites Variety Pack (30 pack) for just $6.63 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Canada Weather Gear Men’s Puffer Jacket only $74 shipped (Reg. $220!)

This Canada Weather Gear Men’s Puffer Jacket looks SO warm!. Proozy has this Canada Weather Gear Men’s Puffer Jacket for just $74 shipped when you use the promo code MSM1226-74-FS at checkout!. This is regularly $220 and is such a great deal on this brand. Choose from four...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Reebok Men’s Puffer Vest with Sleeves only $49.99 shipped (Reg. $120!)

Score this Reebok Men’s Puffer Vest with Sleeves for under $50!. Proozy has this Reebok Men’s Puffer Vest with Sleeves for just $49.99 shipped when you use the promo code MSM1229AM-4999-FS at checkout!. This is regularly $120 so this is a great deal. Choose from three colors. Valid...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Fryer#Quart#Chefman Digital
moneysavingmom.com

Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges, 6 Scrub Sponges only $4.15 shipped!

Running low on scrub sponges? Here’s a great deal!. Amazon has these Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges, 6 Scrub Sponges for just $4.15 shipped when you clip the $0.97 off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Daily Tracker Water Bottle for just $12.99 shipped!

Need a little push to drink more water each day? The deal on these cute daily tracker water bottles is back!. If one of your goals is to drink more water, grab one of these Daily Tracker Water Bottles for just $12.99 shipped. These BPA-free water bottles help motivate you...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Dry Erase Fitness Goal Tracker Decal Sticker only $12.99 shipped!

This dry erase fitness planner is perfect for staying on top of your daily and weekly workout plans, habits, accomplishments, and goals. Jane has this Dry Erase Fitness Goal Tracker Decal Sticker for just $12.99 shipped right now!. Choose from four colors. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great...
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
moneysavingmom.com

Adidas Men’s Fleece Joggers only $20 shipped (Reg. $50!)

Proozy has these Adidas Men’s Fleece Joggers for just $20 per pair shipped when you buy three pairs and use the promo code MSM13-60-FS at checkout!. These are regularly $50 and this is a great deal on this brand. Choose from four colors. Valid through January 9, 2022.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Stock Up Deals on Protein from Zone Perfect, Gatorade and more!

Today only, Amazon has some great stock up deals on protein from Zone Perfect, Gatorade and more! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Gatorade Whey Protein Recover Bars, Chocolate Chip, 2.8 ounce bars (12 Count) for just $12.83 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Get...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Eco-Box (96 loads) only $9.77 shipped!

Running low on laundry detergent? This is a great deal on Gain Laundry Detergent!. Amazon has this Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Eco-Box (96 loads) for just $9.77 shipped when you clip the $3 off e-coupon and check out through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

My Canada Weather Gear Coat is just $44.99 + shipping right now!

Whoa!! Do not miss this hot deal on these Canada Weather Gear Coats!. Zulily has the super popular Canada Men’s and Women’s Weather Gear Coats on sale right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off at checkout!. There are many...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Digital Food Kitchen Scale only $5.50!

This Digital Food Kitchen Scale is perfect for counting macros or portion control!. Amazon has this Digital Food Kitchen Scale for just $5.50 when you save an extra 50% off automatically at checkout!. This scale helps you accurately keep track of the food you eat so you can reach your...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Sakroots Artist Bucket Bag for just $22.49 + shipping! (Reg. $68!)

This is such a great deal on a super cute Sakroots purse!. Today only, you can get these Sakroots Artist Bucket Bag for just $22.49 when you shop through our link! You’ll see it on sale for $24.99, but an exclusive extra 10% discount will come off automatically at checkout — making it just $22.49! Choose from several styles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

Dove Promises Valentine Chocolate Candy Hearts,19.52-Ounce Bag only $6.98!

Here’s a great deal on these Dove Promises Valentine Chocolate Candy Hearts!. Amazon has this DOVE PROMISES Valentine Milk and Dark Chocolate Candy Hearts Variety Mix 19.52-Ounce Bag for just $6.98 when you clip the $1 off e-coupon!. This is a great stock up deal on Valentine’s Day candy....
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Cuisinart 12-Piece Cookware Set only $99.99 shipped (Reg. $300!)

Wow! If you need new cookware, this is a really great deal today!. Best Buy has this Cuisinart 12-Piece Cookware Set for just $99.99 shipped today!. This is regularly $299.99 so this is a really great deal!. Valid today only, January 6, 2022.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Aveeno Baby Bundle only $8.49!

Amazon has this Aveeno Baby Bundle for just $8.49 right now!. This is regularly $23.96 and is such a great deal. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Valentines Nail Polish Wraps only $4.99 + shipping!

These Valentines Nail Polish Wraps are so festive!. Jane has these Valentines Nail Polish Wraps for just $4.99 right now!. Choose from over 65 different designs. Shipping is $3.79 for the first set and free for each additional wrap shipped within the same order. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for...
SHOPPING

