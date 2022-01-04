Chefman Digital 5 Quart Air Fryer only $44.99 shipped (Reg. $90!)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
Right now, Amazon has some great stock up deals on snacks and pantry items!. Get this Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks, 0.875 Ounce, Pack of 40 for just $11.38 shipped!. Get this Nabisco Team Favorites Variety Pack (30 pack) for just $6.63 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!
This Canada Weather Gear Men’s Puffer Jacket looks SO warm!. Proozy has this Canada Weather Gear Men’s Puffer Jacket for just $74 shipped when you use the promo code MSM1226-74-FS at checkout!. This is regularly $220 and is such a great deal on this brand. Choose from four...
Score this Reebok Men’s Puffer Vest with Sleeves for under $50!. Proozy has this Reebok Men’s Puffer Vest with Sleeves for just $49.99 shipped when you use the promo code MSM1229AM-4999-FS at checkout!. This is regularly $120 so this is a great deal. Choose from three colors. Valid...
Running low on scrub sponges? Here’s a great deal!. Amazon has these Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges, 6 Scrub Sponges for just $4.15 shipped when you clip the $0.97 off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and...
Improvements to the good old-fashioned oven are never in short supply. Some innovations, like convection cooking, which debuted in 1945, are difficult to imagine living without. Others land softly with an air of frivolousness and very little impact (I'm looking at you, steam oven.) Smaller countertop ovens are not new...
Need a little push to drink more water each day? The deal on these cute daily tracker water bottles is back!. If one of your goals is to drink more water, grab one of these Daily Tracker Water Bottles for just $12.99 shipped. These BPA-free water bottles help motivate you...
This dry erase fitness planner is perfect for staying on top of your daily and weekly workout plans, habits, accomplishments, and goals. Jane has this Dry Erase Fitness Goal Tracker Decal Sticker for just $12.99 shipped right now!. Choose from four colors. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great...
Proozy has these Adidas Men’s Fleece Joggers for just $20 per pair shipped when you buy three pairs and use the promo code MSM13-60-FS at checkout!. These are regularly $50 and this is a great deal on this brand. Choose from four colors. Valid through January 9, 2022.
This is a great stock up deal on this Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate!. Amazon has this Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate, 32 oz in Honeysuckle Scent or Lemon Verbena Scent for just $6.34 shipped when you clip the $1.38 off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!
Today only, Amazon has some great stock up deals on protein from Zone Perfect, Gatorade and more! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Gatorade Whey Protein Recover Bars, Chocolate Chip, 2.8 ounce bars (12 Count) for just $12.83 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Get...
Running low on laundry detergent? This is a great deal on Gain Laundry Detergent!. Amazon has this Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Eco-Box (96 loads) for just $9.77 shipped when you clip the $3 off e-coupon and check out through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can...
Whoa!! Do not miss this hot deal on these Canada Weather Gear Coats!. Zulily has the super popular Canada Men’s and Women’s Weather Gear Coats on sale right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off at checkout!. There are many...
This Digital Food Kitchen Scale is perfect for counting macros or portion control!. Amazon has this Digital Food Kitchen Scale for just $5.50 when you save an extra 50% off automatically at checkout!. This scale helps you accurately keep track of the food you eat so you can reach your...
This is such a great deal on a super cute Sakroots purse!. Today only, you can get these Sakroots Artist Bucket Bag for just $22.49 when you shop through our link! You’ll see it on sale for $24.99, but an exclusive extra 10% discount will come off automatically at checkout — making it just $22.49! Choose from several styles!
Here’s a great deal on these Dove Promises Valentine Chocolate Candy Hearts!. Amazon has this DOVE PROMISES Valentine Milk and Dark Chocolate Candy Hearts Variety Mix 19.52-Ounce Bag for just $6.98 when you clip the $1 off e-coupon!. This is a great stock up deal on Valentine’s Day candy....
Wow! This is such a great deal on this Spyder Men’s Full Zip Sweater Fleece Jacket!. Proozy has this Spyder Men’s Full Zip Sweater Fleece Jacket for just $35 shipped when you use the promo code MSM14PM-35-FS at checkout!. This is regularly $169 so it’s a great deal....
Wow! If you need new cookware, this is a really great deal today!. Best Buy has this Cuisinart 12-Piece Cookware Set for just $99.99 shipped today!. This is regularly $299.99 so this is a really great deal!. Valid today only, January 6, 2022.
Amazon has this Aveeno Baby Bundle for just $8.49 right now!. This is regularly $23.96 and is such a great deal. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
These Valentines Nail Polish Wraps are so festive!. Jane has these Valentines Nail Polish Wraps for just $4.99 right now!. Choose from over 65 different designs. Shipping is $3.79 for the first set and free for each additional wrap shipped within the same order. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for...
Comments / 0