ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

State changes criteria for rapid testing, cites national shortage of COVID-19 antigen tests

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGHtv_0dcRMvGC00

INDIANAPOLIS — Facing high demand and a national shortage of rapid tests, the Indiana Department of Health announced changes to its testing procedures Tuesday.

The department will extend hours at the community testing and vaccination clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The new hours effective immediately, will be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays through Jan. 22.

How to get a COVID-19 test quickly in Indiana

The clinic, which is being held in the IndyCar parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St. across from Gate 2, will accept walk-ins only from noon to 4 p.m.

Patients can get the two-dose Pfizer pediatric and adult vaccines as well as the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

The big change involves rapid tests and who’s eligible to get them. The state health department is now offering rapid tests only to people 18 and under and symptomatic individuals ages 50 and over.

From the department:

This change is necessary due to the national shortage of rapid antigen tests and is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that Hoosiers who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibody are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered.

Typically, Indiana goes through about 50,000 rapid tests per week. However, the state is only guaranteed to receive 11,000 a week for the time being, prompting the change in testing protocol.

Marion County Public Health Department says restrictions could be coming if COVID-19 situation worsens

The state will still honor appointments for rapid tests scheduled for Tuesday. No appointments for rapid tests will be honored at state or local health department sites going forward unless an individual meets the new criteria.

The state said PCR tests, which are processed in a lab and are considered the “gold standard” in testing, will continue to be offered at all testing sites. Results for PCR tests are expected within two or three days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Local pharmacist dealing with surge in testing demands, staffing shortages

CARMEL — Pharmacies across the state right now are busier than ever before, between people searching high and low for COVID-19 tests and most drug stores already dealing with staffing shortages – there has never been more work to be done. Locally, Sam Calcuttawala, a pharmacist and the co-owner of Carmel Prescription Shop knows the […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services

Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full. Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency workers. Airport officials shut down security checkpoints at the biggest terminal in Phoenix and schools across the nation struggle to […]
HEALTH SERVICES
FOX59

Public health experts recommend better masks to fight COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, public health experts said the N95 respirator was the best mask to wear to protect against the first outbreak of the coronavirus. But those respirators were in short supply and cloth masks were the next best alternative. Now with the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana sets new record for the highest single-day COVID-19 case count

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 case counts are reaching an all-time high in Indiana. A total of 15,277 new positive cases were added to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard during Thursday’s update – the highest single-day count since the pandemic began. “I’m not surprised based on what I’m seeing coming in to our hospital… but also seeing how […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Coronavirus
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Health
FOX59

15,277 new COVID-19 cases, 150 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 15,277 new positive coronavirus cases and 150 deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 23.8% with a rate of 35.8% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 83.2% of samples tested, while omicron, a more […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Ready to Rise: Indy Chamber outlines priority issues for state lawmakers

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indy Chamber says its ‘Ready to Rise’ above the challenging last two years and pursue long-term priorities at the statehouse. The organization represents thousands of businesses in Indianapolis and the nine counties in the region. This legislative session, the Indy Chamber is pushing its agenda because President and CEO Michael Huber says, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen#Covid#Pcr#Weather#Indycar
FOX59

Bill to limit vaccine mandates moves to full Indiana House with amendments

INDIANAPOLIS – A bill to limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private businesses is on its way to the full Indiana House following the addition of some amendments, including one that would allow workers whose exemptions were denied to receive unemployment benefits. House Bill 1001 requires private employers with vaccine mandates to also offer a testing […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

State senator proposes bill to expand Indiana’s Law Enforcement Training Board

INDIANAPOLIS – Officials at the Indiana Statehouse are keeping policing a priority this session, trying to implement recommended changes to improve law enforcement training. State Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield) has introduced a bill that would expand the state’s Law Enforcement Training Board to include more civilians, or people outside law enforcement. “That board is important […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

United Way continues to address learning loss in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The United Way of Central Indiana is working to address the learning loss that central Indiana students faced while learning from home. “As a parent, I have four school-aged children and I was able to see myself the learning loss that happens, but we also know from data that the learning loss has […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX59

Indiana getting $184.4 million for home energy assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — Low income Indiana families can get additional help with their heating bills this winter. On Friday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced that Indiana received $184.4 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This funding will help address home energy costs this winter, working to prevent shutting off utilities. The funding is a […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots

Parents of children too young to be vaccinated are facing difficult choices as COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant rise to record levels and every encounter seems risky. Families are rethinking visits with grandparents, playtime with other toddlers and trips to the park or library. A setback last month in Pfizer studies of a vaccine for kids under 5 dimmed hopes that shots for tots might come soon. Efforts are ongoing. Public health authorities say surrounding young kids with people who are vaccinated and masking those 2 and older can help keep them and others safe.
KIDS
FOX59

Travelers board cruises in Florida despite case surges

Travelers are heading out on cruises from Florida ports, even as Omicron cases surge nationwide and firm new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise people to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status."
MIAMI, FL
FOX59

FOX59

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy