ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Trillium preparing for services in Bladen County; community sessions planned Jan. 19

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cWno_0dcRMsc100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPON1_0dcRMsc100

GREENVILLE — Bladen will become the 28th county served by Trillium Health Resources on Feb. 1.

County commissioners selected the local management entity-managed care organization during discussions, presentations and meetings in the 2021 calendar year. Eastpointe Human Services has previously served the county.

Greg Martin, the county manager, wrote in a Tuesday email that “the transition of data and information is actually taking place now. I understand that members will receive new Medicaid cards indicating that Trillium is the MCO/LME.”

Trillium, a release says, is charged with responsibility “for managing specialty care for individuals with substance use, mental health, and intellectual/development disabilities” and is “committed to helping our communities strengthen foundations of well-being.”

The LME/MCO agency will have three sessions for providers, stakeholders and members on Jan. 19 in an effort to meet the community, and allow the community to meet Trillium. These will be held:

• 10 a.m. to noon for providers at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Service Center, 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. Providers means any provider or practitioner agencies/LIPs who are currently contracted with Eastpointe and/or serving members living in Bladen County.

• 2 to 4 p.m. for stakeholders at the auditorium of Bladen Community College, 7418 N.C. 41 in Dublin. Stakeholders means any local organizations or community support agencies interested in learning more about Trillium.

• 6 to 8 p.m. for members at the auditorium of Bladen Community College, 7418 N.C. 41 in Dublin. Members means anyone enrolled in Medicaid or state-funded services, including their families or guardians.

The release says, “One of Trillium’s priorities is to be part of the communities we serve so that we can understand the diverse needs of each population in our catchment area. Trillium has already reached out to key partners in Bladen County to help determine any gaps to address immediately. We are in the process of reaching out to all providers currently located in or serving residents in Bladen County.”

Leza Wainwright, the CEO of Trillium, said work is already planned and underway, in particular with new mobile integrated care units through Coastal Horizons.

“We are also in the process of hiring staff who have been assisting individuals along with researching suitable locations for a Trillium office,” Wainwright said in the release. “We look forward to serving the residents of Bladen County in February.”

Medicaid members and state-funded recipients in the county will have access to Trillium’s member and recipient service line at 877-685-2415. The call center, a release says, “handles referrals to our network of providers, directs requests to our Neighborhood Connections team, and collects complaints or grievances. We are committed to the ‘No Wrong Door’ principle: individuals may either contact Trillium or any providers directly for the help they need.”

The Trillium website has dedicated pages to Bladen County. Email Bladen@TrilliumNC.org for inquiries.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bladen Journal

Let’s eat! Latest inspection grades for restaurants, other facilities

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, educational facilities including restaurants, pre-kindergarten facilities, school cafeterias, food stands, nutition sites, child-care facilities, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, hospitals, and residential care facilities. The following are those grades for restaurants:. • Vineyard...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
Greenville, NC
Government
County
Bladen County, NC
Greenville, NC
Health
Bladen County, NC
Government
City
Dublin, NC
Bladen County, NC
Health
City
Greenville, NC
Bladen Journal

Trillium to send mobile care unit to Bladen County

GREENVILLE — Trillium Health Resources, a specialty care manager, is partnering with PORT Health, Monarch, Coastal Horizons and RHA to serve individuals in 16 counties, including Bladen. Coastal Horizons will be providing one mobile unit for Columbus and Brunswick counties and a second one for Bladen, which joins Trillium’s...
GREENVILLE, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s community transmission level of COVID-19 has been dropped a notch by the CDC from high to substantial, and positive tests this month number 250, according to information provided by the state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday afternoon. There has been one...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Mental Health#Mobile#Trillium Health Resources#Eastpointe Human Services#Mco#Lme#Bladen Community College
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: First fatality since October

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has recorded its first December death linked to COVID-19. The Health Department here released statistics on Wednesday that included the fatality. It is the first since Oct. 27. Five people were listed hospitalized, and there are 66 cases considered active. The number of recoveries this...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Bladen Journal

Smithfield Hams donated to Eagle’s Nest

DUBLIN — Smithfield Foods donated hams to college students at the Eagle’s Nest on the campus of Bladen Community College. A release says college “food bank volunteers have been collecting food from the community to make holiday dinners for qualifying students in need.” The Eagle’s Nest Student Food Bank is run by faculty and staff with a purpose to help students with the necessities essential for success.
DUBLIN, NC
Bladen Journal

SECU branch in Elizabethtown shares Christmas joy

ELIZABETHTOWN — Christmas gifts were donated to the residents of Elizabethtown Nursing Home, Bladen East Health and Rehab, and the Bladen County DSS Foster Children by the Elizabethtown State Employees Credit Union. Among those participating was (left to right) Rachel Frye, Lynelle Davis, Duana Williams-McCabe, Freda Butler, Janet Benson,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Yandle & Sons Small Engine Repair wins Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration contest

ELIZABETHTOWN — Yandle & Sons Small Engine Repair has been named a first-place winner in the Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration contest for Christmas trees. The trees were displayed in the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in Elizabethtown. Second place went to Barefoot Brew and the Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe. Chosen for the third-place honor was the Finance Department from the town of Elizabethtown.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Rotarians, Methodists help package meals for Rise Against Hunger

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 and Trinity United Methodist Church hosted a Rise Against Hunger event on Sunday. The unique service opportunity involved meal packaging for distribution to global partners that administer school feeding programs; work with orphanages, health clinics, and vocational training; and that respond to crises. The event a fun time, with all ages from pre-teen to seniors.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Shena’s Place celebrates grand opening on Poplar Street in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — Melissa McKoy, with help from family and friends, cut the ribbon Thursday afternoon celebrating the grand opening of Shena’s Place at 162 S. Poplar St. Shena’s is named for her daughter, Shena Montgomery, who was killed in a 2019 crash. She was 29, and would have turned 32 on the day of this grand opening. McKoy said she has uniforms and boutique offerings for ladies; clothing for men and women; and uniforms for those working in the medical industries such as hospitals and health care. She will eventually have uniforms for schools in the area.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy