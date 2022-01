The 14th rated [Class 4A] Owatonna boys basketball team rallied from an early deficit to beat No. 9 [Class 3A] Winona 74-61 Tuesday night [January 4] at Winona Senior High. The Huskies used a 20-2 run in the first half to turn a five-point deficit into a 13-point lead. OHS led 36-26 at the half. The Winhawks got no closer than six in the second half.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO