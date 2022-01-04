Retreat To This Cozy, Stunning Minnesota Cabin And Escape The Cold!

I CONSIDERED THIS QUESTION: How can I convey just how cold the weather in Minnesota right now via a photo, without stepping outside?. Ah, not so difficult after all. I headed upstairs to photograph frost layering a bedroom window. Our second level is undeniably cold with only one air duct opening to two bedrooms. Factor in that the duct runs along an exterior wall and the heat which actually reaches the upper story is minimal. That does not provide for a warm and inviting space for guests. But such is the reality of this old house.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO