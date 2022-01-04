ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White's agent bats down false booster-related rumors

By Nexstar Media Wire, Laura Morrison
 4 days ago

( WJW ) — Despite what you may have read on the internet, beloved star Betty White did not die days after getting a COVID-19 booster shot, her agent confirmed.

Jeff Witjas told People magazine Monday that White died peacefully in her sleep.

University of Charleston: Betty White received honorary degree in 1991

“People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,” Witjas told People. “She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.”

This comes after some on social media falsely posted the 99-year-old said she had gotten her booster shot on Dec. 28. Witjas told the Associated Press on Friday that wasn’t true, and the outlet did a deep dive on posts floating around various platforms, exposing ones that appeared false.

Witjas did not confirm whether “The Golden Girls” star received a booster shot earlier.

PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

With White about to turn the big 100 on Jan. 17, People spoke with her just before she died.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she told People. “It’s amazing.”

