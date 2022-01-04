Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

Gracie Gold made an impressive return to the ice during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Thursday. Gold, 26, finished a nearly three-minute routine to "East of Eden" at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee, pulling in a score of 67.61, The Washington Post reports. Her performance comes after years of struggles for the Olympic bronze medalist, who has battled an eating disorder, depression and anxiety.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO