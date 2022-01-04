ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD CES 2022: Ryzen 6000, 3D VCache, 6000S graphics, and more

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD’s CES 2022 keynote speech kicked off the year’s biggest tech show with a bang. With Nvidia and Intel firmly in its sights, AMD brought the big guns to bear and debuted new 3D VCache gaming processors, expanded Radeon 6000M and 6000S mobile graphics, a new 6500 XT graphics card, and...

www.digitaltrends.com

hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

AMD will reveal its next-gen Zen 4 CPUs at CES 2022

AMD CTO Mark Papermaster confirmed that the company will show off its next-generation Zen 4 CPUs at CES 2022. Tentatively named Ryzen 7000, these processors are said to use a new manufacturing process that could offer up to a 25% boost in single-core performance. In a recent interview, the executive...
ELECTRONICS
phoronix.com

Linux 5.16 Has A Nice Performance Gift For AMD Ryzen Laptops With Radeon Graphics

For those making use of integrated Radeon Vega-based graphics with modern Ryzen laptops at least, the Linux 5.16 kernel is offering some nice performance gains noticed recently as part of the Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U benchmarking with the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen2. Here is a look at the AMD Radeon Graphics performance for that Zen 3 laptop across varying Mesa and Linux kernel versions while then expanding the comparison to multiple devices given the Linux 5.16 performance boost.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Graphics#Amd Graphics#Performance Improvement#Graphics Card#3d Vcache#Amd S Ces#Super Resolution#Ces 2022
xda-developers

AMD’s Zen 4 Ryzen processors will be unveiled at CES 2022

AMD is apparently set to reveal the next generation of Ryzen processors based on the Zen 4 architecture at the upcoming CES 2022, which is set to happen right at the start of the year despite most companies backing out of a physical attendance. The information was confirmed by AMD CTO Mark Papermaster in an interview with Forbes (via Digital Trends), who said that “some” products will be at CES, but more will be revealed throughout the year.
ELECTRONICS
gamepolar.com

BIOSTAR Provides AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Help To Its A320MH Motherboard

BIOSTAR has introduced that its solely A320 motherboard, the A320MH, can now assist AMD’s Ryzen 5000 CPUs, due to a brand new BIOS. AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Help Added To BIOSTAR’s A320MH Motherboard, Entry-Stage Board With Up To 16 Core Help. The most recent motherboard BIOS for the...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Linux 5.16 Provides Performance Boost for AMD Ryzen APUs

Linux 5.16 just dropped a few days ago, and with it arrives some performance gains for laptops equipped with AMD's Ryzen CPUs with Radeon integrated graphics, according to Phoronix. In most of the benchmarks Phoronix tested, Linux 5.16 provides anywhere between 5%-14% more performance compared to previous Linux kernels, including 5.15 and 5.11.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

AMD 'will share more details' about Zen 4 at CES 2022

CES 2022 is almost here. While some companies have canceled their plans of an in-person conference, some companies are releasing products before the actual event starts — LG has launched a gaming laptop and a monitor whereas NVIDIA announced its RTX 2050 GPU. And it seems that AMD isn't falling behind anyone. The company's CTO Mark Papermaster has confirmed that AMD will be talking about the Zen 4 CPUs at CES 2022.
ELECTRONICS
techacrobat.com

Samsung to release the latest Exynos chip with AMD graphics

As per recent reports, Samsung cooperated with chipmaker AMD in 2019 for the latest Exynos chipset along with AMD’s graphics. The latest chip was ready to be rolled out in two years, and now, the company has ultimately verified the release of the latest chipset. According to a recent tweet by the Samsung Exynos Twitter handle, the tech giant is going to release its first AMD RDNA2-powered chip on January 11, 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

AMD's CES 2022 lineup leaks, enhanced Ryzen 9 6980HX, Ryzen 9 6900HX, and Ryzen 7 6800H on the cards, including a new Radeon RX 6850M XT laptop GPU

AMD will have a big presence at CES 2022. According to WCCftech, the company will unveil four products, three Zen3+ APUs and one RDNA2-based GPU for notebooks. The APUs include the Ryzen 9 6980HX, Ryzen 9 6900HX, and Ryzen 7 6800H. All of these chips are 8-core 16-thread affairs with TDPs ranging from 35 W to 45 W for the non-HX chip and 45 W+ for the HX chips. Allegedly, the Ryzen 9 6980HX will boost to 5 GHz, while the Ryzen 9 6900HX and the Ryzen 9 6800H will go up to 4.9 and 4.7 GHz respectively.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Ayaneo Next may outperform the Steam Deck with a Rembrandt AMD Ryzen APU

While everyone is understandably excited about Valve’s Steam Deck, it’s not the only company that’s interested in capitalising on the fledgling handheld gaming PC market. Fresh off its first handheld gaming PC, the Aya Neo, Ayaneo is ready to release a new device, currently known as the Ayaneo Next – yes, the names are a bit of a head scratcher.
COMPUTERS
gamepolar.com

AMD unveils its first Ryzen CPU with 3D V-Cache, previews Zen 4 for late 2022

AMD is lastly able to convey 3D V-Cache to its desktop chips. That expertise, which basically lets AMD stack more cache on top of its CPUs, will debut with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Whereas the unique model of that CPU sported 36MB of L2 and L3 cache, this re-creation has a whopping 100MB of mixed cache. AMD claims it affords 5 % higher efficiency in 1080p gaming in comparison with Intel 12900K, and it is round 15 % sooner than the Ryzen 9 5900X.
COMPUTERS
anandtech.com

AMD CES 2022 Pre-Show Teaser: Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile Processors with RDNA2 & DDR5 Tech

Ahead of tomorrow’s big CES keynote, AMD is offering a spoiler of sorts for one of their product announcements. As it turns out, one of AMD’s forthcoming products, the Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile processor lineup, is receiving a CES innovation award. And since those awards are being announced this evening, ahead of the show, so too is the Ryzen 6000 Mobile series.
COMPUTERS
T3.com

AMD's Ryzen 6000 for laptops leaked: Xbox Series X / PS5 graphics, more power and security, too

CES 2022 has unwittingly given us some exciting news about the best laptops and best gaming laptops in 2022: AMD's much-anticipated Ryzen 6000 mobile processors will include AMD's RDNA 2 graphics architecture, which also powers the Xbox Series X and the PS5, and it'll have Microsoft's Pluton security architecture, too. That means the AMD-powered best laptops in 2022 will be more powerful, more efficient and more secure.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

AMD shows off Ryzen 7000 desktop processor with new AM5 platform

During its product premiere earlier today, AMD announced a ton of Ryzen and Radeon products for laptops and desktops. All the new processors launching in the next couple of months are based on Zen 3 or the new Zen 3+ cores, but AMD ended things off with a teaser for Zen 4, just as previously reported. AMD showed an unspecified Ryzen 7000 series processor featuring a brand-new design.
COMPUTERS

