Mercedes-Benz is a company synonymous with supreme luxury and outstanding quality. The automaker has spent decades refining its image and proving that it can make solid cars, but all brands are susceptible to the occasional issue. Car Complaints is now reporting that the German brand has discovered an issue with the S500 and S580 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as well as the Mercedes-Maybach S580. The issue pertains to airbags, which have been causing headaches for numerous automakers of late. Volkswagen, Volvo, Audi, and General Motors have all dealt with airbag recalls this year, prompting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to investigate.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO