Behind Viral Videos

People are so obsessed with this $35 kids toy from a mega-viral TikTok

By Maren Estrada
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve come across so many cool finds that have gone viral on TikTok. But we’re not sure we can recall any product that went quite as viral as the WORUIJIA Galaxy Star Projector with Remote Control. Millions upon millions of people recently went nuts over it when it starting making the rounds on TikTok. Since then, it has appeared in countless more TikToks, many of which have gone mega-viral themselves. As a result, Amazon can barely keep it in stock. It’s one of the best kids toys of 2022 — and it’s also not just for kids!

I was certainly a bit skeptical when I first came across this little gadget. I mean, it’s basically just a glorified night light, right? So what could all the fuss be about?! But the more I saw it pop up on TikTok, the more intrigued I became. Then, the time came for me to get a birthday present for my young niece. And as it happens, she had become increasingly interested in the night sky and outer space in general.

So, I decided to give this mega-viral gadget a try.

Was I right to be skeptical about this little device? Absolutely not. Guess who instantly became the hero of her niece’s birthday!

One of the best kids toys of 2022

The WORUIJIA Galaxy Star Projector with Remote Control might seem a bit meh at first. But then you notice that it has hundreds of 4-star and 5-star ratings on Amazon, so you realize that there might be something to it. This awesome gadget packs 10 different color settings to choose from. It can also project a bunch of different scenes, not just one view of the night sky like so many other star projectors out there. In addition to stars and nebula clouds, this model can even project ocean waves onto your walls and ceiling if you feel like switching it up. Where was this little gadget when I was a kid?!

Here’s one of many TikToks that have gone viral. Watch the video so you can see how cool this thing is:

The WORUIJIA Galaxy Star Projector is a must-have for any small child in your life. Truth be told, I’m even thinking about picking one up for myself, so it’s probably good for big kids too! What’s more, it has a coupon that slashes the price from $45 to $34.99.

That’s an awesome deal for one of the best kids toys of 2022!

Galaxy Star Projector fast facts

You’ll find some details about the IYUT Galaxy Star Projector with Remote Control below. It’s one of the best kids toys of 2022, hands down.

  • This awesome night light and projector beams an array of stars onto the walls and ceiling around it, creating a magical scene that feels like you’re sleeping under the night sky
  • The projector rotates slowly to simulate the rotation of the Earth — how cool is that?!
  • Tranquil and relaxing to help young children (and adults!) fall asleep faster
  • This model can also project ocean waves, so you can vary the scenes
  • Lighting is dimmable and there are 10 different color options to choose from including red, blue, green, white, or multicolor
  • Built-in speaker plays music via Bluetooth or from the built-in memory card reader, or you can play sleep sounds
  • Special sound-activated mode makes the lights flicker and change pattern in sync with the beat of your music
  • Remote control included
  • Auto-off timer shuts off the projector after a set about of time

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

