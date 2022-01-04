ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncle, nephew were first two Portland homicide victims of 2022

By KOIN 6 News
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDPsW_0dcRKJNC00 Police identify the victims in the Jan. 1 shooting where a third man was also wounded.

The first two homicides of 2022 in Portland were an uncle and his nephew shot to death less than two hours after the new year began.

Andre Lashun Foster, 43, and Quayan Johnell Foster, 21, were publicly identified by Portland police late Monday afternoon. The autopsy ruled their deaths to be homicide by gunshot.

An earlier release by Portland police identified them as father and son. PPB officials later corrected the relationship to uncle and nephew.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Northeast 131st Place.

When police arrived, one of the men had already died. The other died at the hospital. A third person was shot and wounded but is expected to survive.

No one has been arrested and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

