Accidents

Police investigating fatal car-pedestrian crash in Stockholm

nny360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM — State police are investigating a fatal car-pedestrian crash in Stockholm that left a local...

www.nny360.com

fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Police Major Crash Team assemble at 20th and S Rangeline to investigate single vehicle fatal crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:00 p.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to a serious crash at 20th and S Rangeline. Joplin Fire, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded emergency. Sgt Ketrina Jones on scene tells, “single vehicle crash,” into a traffic control pole. Additionally she says they have summoned the JPD Major Crash Team to assemble here at 20th and Rangeline.
JOPLIN, MO
The Independent

Witnesses sought after fatal hit-and-run crash

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a hit-and-run crash left a father dead.Gabriel Lungu, from Romania was driving a white Dacia Sandero when the vehicle was in collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf in Aberdeen The crash happened at the junction of Hilton Drive and Hilton Avenue at about 6.25pm on December 30.Emergency services attended and the 43-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but he later died from his injuries.The two male occupants of the Volkswagen, which police said had been stolen minutes before the collision, fled the scene before officers arrived.Police said extensive inquiries are...
Hartford Courant

Hartford police investigate car crash that killed the driver and passenger

Hartford police are investigating an early Saturday morning car crash that killed the driver and passenger who were both 22-year-old men. Police say officers responded at about 4 a.m. to the scene of the one-car accident at Main and Montville streets. The 2008 Acura TL struck a utility pole and the two men were extricated by the Hartford Fire Department. The driver was identified as Eustace ...
HARTFORD, CT
iHeart (audio)

Police investigating deadly multi-car crash involving FedEx truck in Cerritos

CERRITOS, Calif. - One person has died after a multi-car crash in Cerritos Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. First responders and investigators were at the scene at the intersection of South Street and Bloomfield Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. In addition to one person who was fatally injured, LAFD reported a second person was taken to a trauma center for their injuries. Their current condition is unknown.
CERRITOS, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Wave 3

Police investigating after car crashes through Ballard HS softball facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after reports of a car crashing through Ballard High School’s softball facility on Sunday night. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to calls made by individuals at the school. Ballard High School’s softball coach Alan Jones said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
BBC

Killingbeck crash: Man fatally hit by car named by police

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car as he crossed a road in Leeds has been named by police. Louis Myers, 20, was fatally injured when he was struck by a blue Vauxhall Crossland while crossing the A64 York Road near to Moresdale Lane, in Killingbeck.
CBS New York

Off-Duty North Bergen Police Officer Julio Noriega Dies After Crash Involving Garbage Truck

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s North Bergen Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Officer Julio Noriega died Saturday morning in a car crash. Police say the off-duty officer rear-ended a garbage truck on Tonnelle Avenue near 41st Street while he was on his way to work. It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of Officer Julio Luis Noriega #170 who succumbed to his injuries earlier this morning as a result of a serious motor vehicle accident.  Please pray for Julio’s family and his dear friends during this difficult pic.twitter.com/VBXT7SIKpC — North Bergen Police (@nbpolice) January 8, 2022 Strangers pulled the unconscious officer from his burning car. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he died. The accident is now under investigation.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
CBS Miami

Police: 7-Year-Old Girl Struck By SUV Has Died, Driver Suffered ‘Sudden Medical Event’

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A seven-year-old girl, who was struck by a car while riding her bicycle near her school in Pembroke Pines on Thursday, has passed away. According to Pembroke Pines police, a driver ran a stop sign at NW 136 Avenue at 10 Street and struck the girl while she was crossing the intersection in a marked crosswalk. However, police said on Friday, the driver suffered a “sudden medical event” and “alcohol, drug impairment, or negligence is not suspected at this time on behalf of the driver.” The driver, who was also hospitalized, is a 40-year-old man but we are not identifying him at this time. The 7-year-old-girl, who hasn’t been identified, was a student at nearby Lakeside Elementary School, according to police.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
The Independent

Two drivers arrested after man killed in motorway collision

Two motorists have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorway collision.A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning after a crash involving a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a grey BMW 1 Series.He was a passenger in the Vectra when it crashed into barriers near Junction 4 on the M11 in Redbridge east London Three other men, including the driver, needed hospital treatment, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers were called at around 12.50am, police said. The family of the dead man have been informed.A 22-year-old woman driving the BMW...
CBS New York

1 Dead, 4 Injured In Queens Car Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deadly car crash in Queens is under investigation. It happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday in Jamaica. Police say a black Honda slammed into a street pole, crushing the car’s front end. A female passenger died, and four people in the back seat suffered serious injuries but are expected to be OK. The 23-year-old driver of the car was arrested, but no word on what charges they might face.
QUEENS, NY

