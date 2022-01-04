Seneca Falls Town Board will consider appointed Town Manager at tonight’s meeting, public hearing could be February 1st

The Seneca Falls Town Board will take up the issue of having an appointed Town Manager when it meets tonight.

The Finger Lakes Times reports Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara appointed a committee last year to study whether the town needs a full time manager. Tonight, the board will consider a local law to create the position. A public hearing is proposed for February 1st. If the resolution passes, a vote on the local law could come after the Februrary 1st hearing.

Also on tonight’s agenda is a discussion of how to use $1.9 million the town received from Seneca Meadows under the host community agreement. The board already voted to use $1.1 million to reduce the 2022 tax levy.

The board will hold its annual organizational meeting before the regular session. Incoming Republicans Frank Sinicropi and Kaitlyn Laskowski will join fellow GOP board members Mike Ferrara, Dawn Dyson and Steve Churchill on the board. Churchill is the lone Democrat.

The meeting begins at 6PM at the Municipal building on Ovid St.

