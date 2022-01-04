ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls Town Board will consider appointed Town Manager at tonight’s meeting, public hearing could be February 1st

The Seneca Falls Town Board will take up the issue of having an appointed Town Manager when it meets tonight.

The Finger Lakes Times reports Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara appointed a committee last year to study whether the town needs a full time manager. Tonight, the board will consider a local law to create the position. A public hearing is proposed for February 1st. If the resolution passes, a vote on the local law could come after the Februrary 1st hearing.

Also on tonight’s agenda is a discussion of how to use $1.9 million the town received from Seneca Meadows under the host community agreement. The board already voted to use $1.1 million to reduce the 2022 tax levy.

The board will hold its annual organizational meeting before the regular session. Incoming Republicans Frank Sinicropi and Kaitlyn Laskowski will join fellow GOP board members Mike Ferrara, Dawn Dyson and Steve Churchill on the board. Churchill is the lone Democrat.

The meeting begins at 6PM at the Municipal building on Ovid St.

FingerLakes1.com

Olean man announces Congressional run, opponent uncertain until new district maps are drawn

An Olean native has announced his candidacy for Congress, but what district will he run in and who will he run against?. The Olean Times Herald quotes 34 year old Andrew McCarthy as saying he has watched the decline of Olean and what is now the 23rd Congressional District. He says he started thinking about a run before current 23rd District Congressman Tom Reed announced he would not run for re-election, nor for Governor.
OLEAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Judge orders state to re-open applications for COVID-19 rental relief program

New Yorkers will soon be able to apply for pandemic rental aid. The Democrat and Chronicle reports State Supreme Court Justice Lynn Kotler, of the 1st Judicial District, issued a preliminary injunction ordering the state to reopen its application portal for rent relief in three business days. The state stopped taking applications in November, saying the program has run out of money. Under the program, renters are exempt from eviction while their applications are being reviewed.
HOUSE RENT
FingerLakes1.com

Livingston County cancels planned Saturday at-home COVID-19 test kit distribution

Livingston County received a lot fewer at-home COVID-19 test kits than it expected, so the county is cancelling a planned countywide distribution event this Saturday. Livingston County did receive approximately 2,800 at-home test kits, which will be divided up and delivered to each town for distribution to their residents on a first come, first served basis. The County will also distribute around 1,000 KN95 masks to each town.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

