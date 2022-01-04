ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sara Bareilles speaks out on mental health while on a trip to Finland... as she reflects on finding joy again after a 'very low year': 'I finally got the help of some medication'

 4 days ago

Sara Bareilles spoke out about her mental health, revealing that it has been a 'very, very low year for me.

The singer got candid in the caption of a series of snaps she took while on a trip to Finland with friends and her longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett for New Year's.

Sara, 42, said: 'I am also grateful that part of the reason I can touch my joy again is I finally got the help of some medication.'

Candid: Sara Bareilles spoke out about her mental health, revealing that it has been a 'very, very low year for me. The singer got candid in the caption of a series of snaps she took while on a trip to Finland with friends and her longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett for New Year's

Sara posted the note on Monday night, along with a series of snaps from their adventures.

Writing: 'I went to the coldest place with the warmest people. The Northern Lights graced our final night and we chased them on snowmobiles and yelped with delight as they rippled upwards and across the universe that once again reminded me to sit back and watch the magic unfold.'

'I am grateful for these kind hearts - (@joetipps, @mona_tavakoli, #mariekeochtman, @annabaryshnikov, @teddybergman. I'm grateful for quiet snow blankets, chilly winter walks, 3 am soup sessions, cold plunges, and feeling seen and loved by my Bub,' she added.

Sara continued: 'It has been a very low year for me with regard to my mental health, and I am also grateful that part of the reason I can touch joy again is I finally got the help of some medication.'

Cold: Sara, 42, said: 'I am also grateful that part of the reason I can touch my joy again is I finally got the help of some medication'
From the heart: Sara posted the note on Monday night, along with a series of snaps from their adventures
Wow: Writing: 'I went to the coldest place with the warmest people. The Northern Lights graced our final night and we chased them on snowmobiles and yelped with delight as they rippled upwards and across the universe that once again reminded me to sit back and watch the magic unfold'

'It's been a journey to try and pull up, and I found this year I needed more help. It is helping. I am relieved and I feel more like myself - and I will find my way again and now it feels possible. If you're struggling - I see you, and I hope you remember you're not stuck as long as you're willing to change the view. Begin Again. #happynewyear.'

The Love Song artist posted the temperature from one of her days in Finland - in a city called Saariselka; it listed it as 6 F.

The star also posed with her friends on sleighs as well as incredible images of the Northern Lights.

Freezing: The Love Song artist posted the temperature from one of her days in Finland - in a city called Saariselka; it listed it as 6 F
Fun: The star also posed with her friends on sleighs as well as incredible images of the Northern Lights
Her man: She snapped a picture of Joe with ice in his beard and mustache

Sara shared a snap of herself and her friends rocking ice in their hair due to the extreme cold weather.

Another snap showed her and Joe kissing for a sweet moment and also posted a video of herself going into the icy cold water for a polar bear plunge.

The singer ended the trip she revealed with canceled flights after they pulled muscles following a fall on ice.

Love: Another snap showed her and Joe kissing for a sweet moment
Icy: Sara also posted a video of herself going into the icy cold water for a polar bear plunge
Group shot: Sara with her pals and boyfriend Joe
Cravings: She revealed that ever night she had chicken soup
Homebound: The singer ended the trip she revealed with canceled flights after they pulled muscles following a fall on ice
Making memories: Sara with her boyfriend Joe on a snowmobile
Stroll: The group walked in the dark, presumably to see the Northern Lights
Oops: Sara seen helping her boyfriend Joe after he fell in the snow

