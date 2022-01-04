H10 Hotels opens its exclusive Ocean Eden Bay Hotel for Adults Only in Jamaica

IHG Hotels & Resorts expands its footprint with voco Bonnington Dubai, marking the brand’s second voco hotel in Dubai. The former Bonnington Hotel Dubai rebranded recently under IHG’s upscale brand voco. The 208-room hotel embodies the characteristics of voco with exclusive features and distinctive hallmarks, setting it apart for a memorable stay. Every guest will experience the voco signature ‘come on in’ warm welcome, promising a swift and simple check in, with dedicated voco hosts available throughout the guest’s stay as resident experts, and a locally inspired welcome treat. As part of the transformational works carried out at the property, the refurbished guest rooms benefit from the voco design concept with thoughtful comforts like cosy bedding made from 100% recycled materials, Antipodes high quality organic amenities in larger dispenser bottles, and high-speed Wi-Fi, Smart TVs, executive desks and in-room refreshments. So, guests can relax and indulge in some ‘me time’ when they stay at voco.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 3 DAYS AGO