Kempinski Hotels appoints Oliver Kuhn as General Manager of Kempinski Hotel Moika 22 St. Petersburg, Russia

For Prospect, a coworking space in St. Petersburg, Russia, the client asked AMG Architects for something cozy and comfortable. AMG, led by CEO and lead architectural designer Pavel Hubarevich, responded with a contemporary space that is nonetheless inspired by the building’s past. “On our very first visit, we discovered original details such as moldings and cornices,” Hubarevich says. “Which were preserved and integrated into the neoclassical interior.” The existing space’s architecture, with walls that are not parallel or perpendicular to each other, also inspired wood-finished walls with rounded corners. The rounded forms are echoed in the custom brushed-aluminum reception desk and even in the bathroom’s toilet stalls. The design team was also inspired by American hotels from the 1950s, and they created custom posters for several other walls. The 3,000-square-foot space includes five offices, two work rooms, a large meeting room, common areas, a kitchen, and a bathroom. In each area, the building’s past is evident, but the originality of AMC’s work shines through.

