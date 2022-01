The widening of FM 2978 from FM 1488 to south of Dry Creek was 95% complete as of Dec. 31, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s latest report. The TxDOT project will widen the stretch of FM 2978 from two lanes to four. Originally scheduled for completion in 2021, the project was still underway at the end of the year and a revised completion date of early 2022 was provided.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO