NEW YORK CITY - With so much of the world’s attention on the global travel market as it navigates the moving target of covid, it’s easy to miss great stories of two historically disparate countries, with a long history of conflict, coming together to show the world solidarity. As the groundswell of interest in Dubai and Israeli travel from the United States has rallied in the of rapidly spreading vaccinations, many intrepid travelers are looking for unique and authentic experiences as they gaze across the horizon to plan their next getaway.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO