Hotel mergers and acquisitions may have been lighter than some would have expected from a downturn like the pandemic, but that’s almost certain to change this year. Even with the rise of the Omicron variant toward the end of 2021, there is a general sense the worst of the pandemic is behind the hotel industry. Executives homed in on durable revenue streams like leisure travel and business travel from small- and medium-sized companies. That shot all the major companies to back to profitability by year’s end.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO