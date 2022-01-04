ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oral-B's new electric toothbrush will stop you going cross-eyed

By Cat Ellis
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oral-B has unveiled a new electric toothbrush at CES 2022, and it's designed to stop you going cross-eyed while you clean your teeth. The Oral-B iO Series 10 is a successor to the iO Series 9 (our current pick for the best electric toothbrush) – and has one big...

