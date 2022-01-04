Oral-B's new electric toothbrush will stop you going cross-eyed

Give your teeth the clean they deserve with the Oral-B iO Series 10 toothbrush with iO Sense. This bathroom gadget gets your pearly whites sparkling thanks to its iO Sense Technology. It guides your pressure, placement, and pace as you brush for a clean that’s customized to you. What’s more, the round brush cleans your teeth with mico-vibrating bristles and an oscillating movement. And to ensure you aren’t brushing with too much pressure, a Smart Pressure Sensor shines red when it detects overbrushing and green when everything’s alright. Also, with 7 Smart Brushing Modes, you can choose the cleaning session you want, from Daily to Whiten. Even better, the magnetic charger restores the battery to 100% in about 3 hours. Take your brushing game up a notch with this high-tech electric toothbrush.

