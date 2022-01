ALLEN PARK -- It sounds more and more likely that quarterback Jared Goff will start for the Detroit Lions this weekend in their season finale against the Green Bay Packers. Goff missed last week’s game while dealing with a bone bruise to his knee, and has been limited at practice heading into Week 18. The Lions altered their practice to focus more on the passing attack to open the week, keeping Goff on his feet and involved with the preparation.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO