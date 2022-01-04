Largest winter storm since 2019 hits DC

BOSTON (CBS) – Heavy banding dropping up to 2” per hour in some spots is leading to higher snow totals… Here is the very latest… Forecast snow totals have increased to 8-12”+ from Boston to Providence and down into parts of Connecticut The heaviest snow and worst travel continues through about 10-11 a.m. Snow falling at such a high rate that road crews will struggle to keep up (WBZ-TV Graphic) TIMELINE The steadiest and heaviest snow will fall through 11 a.m. Friday morning. This is when the majority of the accumulation will occur. The snowfall intensity wanes by late morning and very little additional accumulation is expected by Friday...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO