We all have our New Year’s Day traditions—our polar plunges, our winter walks. Some of us choose to do nothing but water our flowers in Animal Crossing, and that’s perfectly OK too. But if starting the new year with a hike is your thing, you’re in luck: not only are guided First Day Hikes back at several Oregon State Parks, parking is free at the 25 parks that normally require a permit.

OREGON STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO