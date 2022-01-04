Charleston jewelers donate toys to local boys home

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The boys at Windwood Farm Home received a special gift of Christmas from Polly’s Fine Jewelry.

For a second year, Polly’s Fine Jewelry donated a portion of its sales during the holiday months of November and December to provide a holiday carnival and toys for the boys and staff of Windwood Farm Home.

The Windwood Farm Home is a private rehab facility in Awendaw that specializes in the treatment of mental health for children.

Owners of Polly’s Fine Jewelry, Polly and Richard Moore, provided food and fun activities at the carnival held on Tuesday; along with games, toys, and gadgets given to the boys for Christmas – through a partnership with Wonder Works Toys.

Via Polly’s Fine Jewelry

