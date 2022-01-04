Letter: Thumbs up

It’s a new year. Truly. Says so right there on the calendar. And that means sizing up our favorite politicians, newsmakers and personalities for the next 52 weeks of 2022, just as we’ve been for years. First though, we’re looking backward and inward as we suss out some of the biggest causes and campaigns to find a place on our editorial pages in 2021. Did the reforms or changes we called for ever go anywhere? By looking back, we offer a preview of where things will likely stand in the new year. Thumbs up, meanwhile, to all you loyal readers, especially those who refuse to wait for a year-end summary like this and write letters to the editor all year long. Bravo.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO