Letter: Thumbs up

I'm writing this letter to shed light on two notable actions that will not end up in the majority of newspaper opinion pages. First: "Two thumbs up" to Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia for his non-support of the "Build Back Better" bill. It took courage on his part to stand...

Deadline

Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
Palm Beach Daily News

Change the filibuster to protect voting rights

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s argument for not changing or ending the filibuster states is basically that is a tool that protects the democracy and was created for comity. It was not. In 2011, Rob Goodman and Jimmi Soni wrote in The Atlantic: “There’s a reason, after all, that there’s no filibuster written into the Constitution. Our founders had good reason to fear the consequences of a legislature addicted to minority rule.
Florida Phoenix

Montana’s Jon Tester backs ‘talking filibuster,’ means testing for Biden spending plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Despite his role at the center of passing the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021, U.S. Sen Jon Tester said Wednesday the Senate should change its filibuster rules to break what he called “real paralysis.” The Montana Democrat also said in an interview with States Newsroom that watching how the infrastructure money is spent — and ensuring […] The post Montana’s Jon Tester backs ‘talking filibuster,’ means testing for Biden spending plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Give up the voter fraud ghost fellas, it’s a new year

It’s a new year. Truly. Says so right there on the calendar. And that means sizing up our favorite politicians, newsmakers and personalities for the next 52 weeks of 2022, just as we’ve been for years. First though, we’re looking backward and inward as we suss out some of the biggest causes and campaigns to find a place on our editorial pages in 2021. Did the reforms or changes we called for ever go anywhere? By looking back, we offer a preview of where things will likely stand in the new year. Thumbs up, meanwhile, to all you loyal readers, especially those who refuse to wait for a year-end summary like this and write letters to the editor all year long. Bravo.
The Independent

The Capitol riot committee: Why Republicans won’t be able to ‘unring this bell’

Despite a snowstorm that drew one of the largest highways in the mid-Atlantic to a crawl for more than a day, lawmakers are already trickling back to Capitol Hill as Congress gets back to work.At the top of Legislative Branch’s agenda is the work of the House select committee investigating January 6, which resumed its work this week by issuing a request for voluntary cooperation from Sean Hannity, one of several Fox News hosts revealed to have begged the White House chief of staff to spur Donald Trump to action during the riot.The committee made that formal request on Tuesday,...
