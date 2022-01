Novak Djokovic has broken his silence over his ongoing Australian visa row to thank his fans for their support.The world No 1 was detained on Thursday after he was denied a visa to enter the country for this month’s Australian Open. He remains detained in Melbourne as he appeals against the decision and while holed up at an immigration facility in the city took to social media for the first time since.“Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support,” he wrote on Instagram. “I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated.”Djokovic has been detained since...

