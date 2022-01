A pair of lawyers who will argue in the Supreme Court against the Biden administration's coronavirus vaccine mandate had to do so remotely after they tested positive for Covid-19. Reuters reports that Liz Murrill, the Solicitor General of Louisiana, and Ohio's Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers were making their cases before the court via webcam after they tested positive for the virus. Mr Flowers is experiencing "exceptionally mild" Covid-19 symptoms, according to his lawyer. However, he tested positive in a PCR test, which bars him from appearing before the Supreme Court in person based on the court's guidelines. The lawyers...

