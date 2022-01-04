How To Store All the New Things You Were Gifted During the Holidays

When you think of the holiday season, festive decorations, family and presents probably come to mind, but it can also be a stressful time of year for many individuals. “The holidays can be very stressful because it can bring up increased loneliness, grief and depression. And so for people in that circumstance, they can often assume everybody else is having a happy, warm, loving, stress-free holiday, and it can make whatever they were experiencing prior to the holidays that much more challenging,” explained Dr. Dawn Potter, psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.
Comments / 0