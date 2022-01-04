ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Store All the New Things You Were Gifted During the Holidays

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the holidays we acquire lots of new things...

The Independent

When you should exchange holiday gifts in a new relationship and what to get them, according to experts

Navigating the early stages of a new relationship can be hard on its own, as it often requires balancing the line between interested and aloof.It can be even more daunting when it coincides with the holiday season, when deciding whether a gift is appropriate and expected, or could scare someone away, becomes a milestone worthy of its own consideration.To find out when it’s appropriate to purchase a gift in a relationship, and what types of presents are suitable for these potential partners, we spoke with two relationship experts, Susan Winter, a New York City dating coach professional and bestselling author,...
RELATIONSHIPS
hunker.com

How to Use 'Toy Rotation' to Handle Your Kid's New Holiday Gifts

While gift giving is often one of the most enjoyable parts of the holiday season, the influx of new toys can create a bit of a headache for both parents and children. If you're the type of household to have everything neat and tidy (or if you ​want​ to be that type of household), consider implementing toy rotation — not only to keep your home organized, but also to keep your kids stimulated by their growing collection.
KIDS
TODAY.com

How to handle holiday gift exchanges and returns

If Santa didn’t bring what you wanted this Christmas, it’s time to make a return or exchange. NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for In Depth TODAY on how to get a new item or get your money back.Dec. 27, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
hivplusmag.com

Were the Holidays Joyful or Draining for You? Here's How to Recharge

What were your holidays like this season? For some, there were past memories, good ones and not so good ones. For others, there were demands, some realistic and others not realistic – some coming from you, some coming from others. Maybe your schedule had too much going on, or maybe not much at all.
MUSIC
disneyfoodblog.com

How Much Will Paid Rides Cost You During the Holidays in Disney World?

It’s the holiday season! From Very Merriest After Hours to EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, there’s been a ton of great things to enjoy in Disney World this year. We’ve taken a look at the holiday crowds, the festivities, and all the delicious treats, but n0w...
LIFESTYLE
Click2Houston.com

Stores were filled as last-minute shoppers hit Houston-area malls for Christmas gifts

Santa’s mall helpers are smoothing out edges and making sure there aren’t any errors as they wrap up presents just hours away from Christmas morning. “I’m not last-minute buying. I’m last-minute wrapping,” explained shopper Lashonda Patton. She was one of several people waiting in line at the wrapping kiosk at Memorial City Mall. “We have people that get last-minute gifts and come and get gifts wrapped and this is the perfect place to come.”
HOUSTON, TX
WWLP 22News

How to gift-wrap holiday presents | Morning in America

'Tis the season for giving but sometimes -- those presents might be challenging to wrap. Andrea Rappaport shares some tips and tricks to make your gifts extra special. #HolidayGiftWrapping #HolidayGifts #HolidayGiftWrap.
LIFESTYLE
KDWN

14 Cool Things To Buy With The Amazon Gift Cards You Got For Christmas

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
SHOPPING
NBC Miami

Shoppers Flock to Stores for Last Minute Gifts, Post-Holiday Deals

Last minute shoppers crowded local shopping centers Friday looking for gifts on Christmas Eve. Many local malls such as Dolphin Mall, Dadeland Mall and Pembroke Lakes Mall closed at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Some big box retailers are set to stay open later. Though Walmart locations are closing at...
SHOPPING
KSDK

How Going to Work Can Feel Like a Break From Parenting

In a society where family is idolized, it can be hard to admit or talk about the fact that you may need a break from your family and kids sometimes. If you don't have the time or can't go away, work can be a welcome respite and here's why. Buzz60's Johana Restrepo has more.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
News4Jax.com

Dealing with stress during the holidays: You’re not alone

When you think of the holiday season, festive decorations, family and presents probably come to mind, but it can also be a stressful time of year for many individuals. “The holidays can be very stressful because it can bring up increased loneliness, grief and depression. And so for people in that circumstance, they can often assume everybody else is having a happy, warm, loving, stress-free holiday, and it can make whatever they were experiencing prior to the holidays that much more challenging,” explained Dr. Dawn Potter, psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.
MENTAL HEALTH
yourislandnews.com

How to deal with food allergies during the holidays

He holidays can be a stressful time, especially if you have food allergies. You may feel pressure to eat at parties or big family meals, where cross-contact may pose a risk to your safety. You may also feel left-out when everyone else enjoys a holiday treat that you have to turn down. But don’t despair! With proper planning and a positive outlook, you can still enjoy the holiday season.
HEALTH
fiddleheadfocus.com

Shoppers race to local stores to wrap up their holiday gift buying

MADAWASKA, Maine — Seeking stocking stuffers and gifts, the people of the St. John Valley headed to their local stores to put the finishing touches on their holiday festivities. Looking for quick additions to already-purchased presents was Jesse Waltman III who traveled 5 hours to celebrate Christmas with his...
MADAWASKA, ME
cbslocal.com

Things You Should Know Before Returning Gifts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite good intentions, the season of giving is sometimes followed by the rush to return. If you’re looking to return gifts that missed the mark, there are a few things you should know. Many large chains like Macy’s, Home Depot, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond,...
SHOPPING
The Spokesman-Review

Furry festivities: Give the gift of safety for pets during the holidays

We might get sidetracked by the holidays, but our pets are still under foot around new decorations, special foods, presents and strange visitors. Dogs and cats get curious – or frenzied – over package deliveries, wrapped gifts and alluring toy-like items dangling from a tree. Pet-friendly reminders can keep safety in mind, with tips from the American Kennel Club, State Farm Insurance and PEMCO Insurance.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Holiday leftovers: How to store your dishes to keep the holiday spirit going

Christmas Day may have passed, but the holiday season is far from over! It is quite likely that there is still plenty of great food leftover from your holiday feast. How long can you store specific foods and how to store them properly? How can you revamp your food into new recipes? Keep on reading to find out.
RECIPES

