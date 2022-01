There are a few places in Montana that could be heavily considered, but it's nice to see a local landmark get credit for being amazing. Lovefood published a list of Every State's Best Sub Sandwich Store and for Montana, they picked not only a spot here in Bozeman, but is an iconic shop. The best sub sandwich shop is the legendary Pickle Barrel near the Montana State campus.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO