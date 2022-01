Saturday (January 8th) marks what would have been the “King of Rock n' Roll” Elvis Presley's 85th birthday. From his meteoric rise to fame in the 1950's, to his death at the age of 42 in 1977, through to the present-day; the world is still fascinated by everything that is Elvis. After working as a movie theater usher and a truck driver for a Memphis Electrical Company, Elvis began singing locally as “The Hillbilly Cat,” and signed to the late Sam Phillips' Sun Records, who then sold his contract for $35,000 to RCA Victor in 1955. Elvis went on to become rock's first true global superstar.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO