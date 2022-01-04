ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neal Schon Explains Why Journey Fired Jeff Scott Soto

By Bryan Rolli
 4 days ago
Journey guitarist Neal Schon explained why the band dismissed former lead singer Jeff Scott Soto, saying he "didn't sound right" to them. Soto, who sang on Yngwie Malmsteen's first two solo albums in the mid-'80s, replaced Steve Augeri in Journey in December 2006 after Augeri began suffering throat problems on the...

Journey Singer Finds Out Why He Was Fired

Neal Schon revealed why short-lived Journey frontman Jeff Scott Soto was fired back in 2007. Soto, who sang lead for Yngwie Malmsteen and now tours with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, fronted Journey from 2006 to 2007 after vocal issues forced Steve Augeri off the road — and according to him, was never told why he lost the job. Soto had played with Schon in his side band Soul Sirkus prior to being tapped for the Journey gig.
Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
Ozzy Osbourne Tributed Randy Rhoads In The Studio 2021 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Tributed Randy Rhoads In The Studio was a top 21 story from August 2021: The honoring of Randy Rhoads by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was celebrated with a special Ozzy Osbourne interview for the radio show In The Studio With Redbeard's Medium Rare series. Host...
April 2021 Recap: Journey Reach Settlement, Jim Steinman Dies

April 2021 offered plenty of drama. One band was finally able to end a legal battle with former members, bringing an ugly lineup change to a close. Elsewhere, a decorated songwriter and producer died, leaving behind a legacy of chart-topping hits. There was, of course, COVID-related news. This month one of the pandemic's biggest skeptics found himself inflicted with the virus.
July 2021 Recap: Dusty Hill Dies, Rolling Stones Reschedule

July 2021 marked both beginnings and ends of eras for the rock community. New music was announced by several artists, some of whom hadn't released material in several years. Iron Maiden revealed their 17th studio album, Senjutsu, would arrive in September. Lindsey Buckingham announced a new solo LP, a project that had been delayed not only because of the pandemic but also the singer and songwriter's 2019 heart surgery. Yes also returned with their first batch of original music since 2014's Heaven and Earth. Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen finally debuted his band, Mammoth WVH, in front of a concert audience, and the Rolling Stones unveiled newly rescheduled U.S. tour dates, which would subsequently mark their first live shows in more than two years. Plus, Bob Dylan treated fans to a pretaped performance titled Shadow Kingdom.
Steve Perry Blasts Vocalists Who Use Auto-Tune

Steve Perry is decrying the prevalence of Auto-Tune, the popular audio tool used for pitch correction and vocal effects. "Auto-Tune has turned everybody into the same singer," the former Journey frontman said in a new interview with Kyle Meredith, "which I think is tragic." First introduced in 1997 by mathematician...
Journey's Neal Schon Warned Fans About Online Imposter 2021 In Review

Journey guitarist Neal Schon landed a top 21 story from November 2021 after he took to his official Facebook account to issue a warning to fans about an online imposter using a fake account to allegedly scam fans. Schon wrote, "I've been very busy working and trying to heal from...
Joe Satriani: Chickenfoot Is a ‘Band of Separate People’

Chickenfoot III, the second album from the all-star collective of Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony and Chad Smith, turned 10 years old in 2021. Like all things Chickenfoot-related, their sophomore album (which followed their 2009 recorded debut as a band) didn’t arrive easily. Navigating their combined schedules when it came to touring was even more complex, with drummer Kenny Aronoff stepping in for Smith, who had to exit almost as soon as the album had been completed to return to his normal duties with Red Hot Chili Peppers.
David Lee Roth Cancels Entire Farewell Residency

David Lee Roth has officially canceled all of his scheduled farewell performances at the House of Blues Las Vegas. A representative for the venue reportedly confirmed the news to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The House of Blues concert calendar lists all of the performances as canceled. The former Van...
October 2021 Recap: Rock Hall Inductions, David Lee Roth Retires

Live music was nearly back up and running at pre-pandemic levels by October 2021 — but with this relative return to normalcy came a new host of growing pains and dangers. Kiss resumed their End of the Road farewell tour in August, after the coronavirus pandemic forced them off the road. But both Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons ended up testing positive. They recovered only to see COVID claim the life of Francis Stueber, Stanley's guitar tech of nearly 20 years. Some members of Kiss' crew blamed lax tour-safety protocols for his death.
Def Leppard’s Rick Allen Recalls Phil Collins’ Letter of Encouragement After Losing His Arm

We recently passed the anniversary of Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen's horrific 1984 New Year's Eve car crash that took his left arm, and during a chat with Jeremy White and Mitch Lafon on the Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon podcast, as seen below, Allen recalled the support he received in the aftermath, including a message from one of the world's most famous drummers at the time.
