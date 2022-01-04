ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney On Ice at VyStar Veterans Arena in Jacksonville – pre-sale passcode

 4 days ago

WiseGuys has the Disney On Ice presale password!! For a short time during this pre-sale anyone with the code has a great opportunity to buy tickets before the public. If you don’t buy your tickets...

localsyr.com

Disney on Ice is set to make a return to the Oncenter Dec. 30

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Disney on Ice will return to the Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial starting Dec. 30, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022. Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy on an adventure to recall his favorite Disney memory — all with the help of children in attendance.
SYRACUSE, NY
Brit Floyd at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison – presale password

The latest Brit Floyd presale password is now available to our VIP members. This official Brit Floyd pre-sale is for the 2022 tour and gives you instant access to Brit Floyd tickets for a short time. Your access to this Brit Floyd presale is immediate after you have joined.. Now...
Disney On Ice Tickets Contest

Disney On Ice Tickets Contest – Enter to win 4 tickets to see Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party at Little Caesars Arena during its magical run of 7 performances from February 17 through February 20 courtesy of 313 Presents and Oakland County Moms! The winner will receive ticket vouchers to use at ANY of the 7 performances during the February 17 through February 20 run of shows at Little Caesars Arena.
"Disney on Ice" shows begin at the War Memorial in Syracuse

Performances of "Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends" have begun at the Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial. The show began Thursday with more performances scheduled through the weekend. The remaining showtimes are as follows:. Friday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1...
SYRACUSE, NY
Disney on Ice presents 'Dream Big'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Disney on Ice presents "Dream big" kicks off tonight at the Thomas and Mack Center. Joining us now to tell us all about is Laura Chavez, who plays Moana in the show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Chicago’s show in Tulsa, OK – official presale code

An Chicago presale password is finally here!! During this exclusive presale offer you have got a good|fantastic chance to acquire show tickets before everyone else. You won’t want to miss Chicago’s performance in Tulsa do you? Tickets will probably sell out once they go on sale: during this presale you can get your tickets before they sell-out!
CHICAGO, IL
Bon Jovi Announces 2022 Tour Dates, But None In New Jersey So Far

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Iconic rock band Bon Jovi announced its 2022 tour dates Friday without any concerts planned in New Jersey. The band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, was formed in the Garden State. Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi was born in Perth Amboy and grew up in Sayreville. The tour starts April 1 in Omaha with future performances in St. Paul, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, Savannah, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Austin, Houston, Dallas and Nashville. It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP, head to https://t.co/6OX1pkc5GD. See you soon! ❤️🗡 pic.twitter.com/HqJ1rGACMb — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 7, 2022 Additional concerts could be announced at a later time.
Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party

Join Mickey and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts! Explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing-along with Elsa. Make memories during Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out celebration!
First Interstate Arena ranks 4th in total U.S. ticket sales in 2021

Pollstar Magazine recently released its Worldwide Ticket Sales rankings for 2021. In the listing, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark ranked 4th in the U.S. in total ticket sales for arenas with less than 11,000 seats. The arena benefitted from Montana’s COVID response by being allowed to produce significant shows in 2021 including Toby Keith, Luke Combs, and Kesha.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Landon Conrath’s performance in Minneapolis, MN – presale password

The most up-to-date Landon Conrath presale code is now on our site! This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to see Landon Conrath before the general public. If you don’t buy your tickets to Landon Conrath’s show in Minneapolis, MN during this presale you might not be able to order them before they sell-out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
See Bon Jovi live on tour with SiriusXM pre-sale access

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is heading out on tour, and SiriusXM is giving listeners access to tickets before they go on sale to the general public. See the SiriusXM pre-sale and tour dates below for more information, and use passcode SIRIUSXM to access the SiriusXM pre-sale on the dates below.
