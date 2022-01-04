ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World’s First Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Is Sending Power to the Grid

By Chris Young
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
China connected its first small modular nuclear reactor to its power grid, making it the first country in the world to draw power from such a machine, a report from Bloomberg reveals. China Huaneng Group Co.'s 200-megawatt unit 1 reactor at Shidao Bay is connected to the grid in...

Laurie Balinski
4d ago

how exciting..... real, sustainable clean energy that can support the world's need for power..... and once again we are being left behind because common sense, rational thinking and simple science is being tossed away for the "green new deal" 😳🙄

Charles B Emery III
4d ago

Well I’ll be! Everyone but the US seems to have figured out that nuclear is safe and cleaner and more reliable. I doubt that China’s “proprietary” reactor design wasn’t someone else’s design before they took it.

Todd Patten
4d ago

Once again China is beating America in progress as we digress worrying about rainbow flags and tearing down historical statues. we are going backwards as most of the world is propelling forward. its sad

