ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Kamala Harris's ex-spokeswoman Symone Sanders slams claims that she was source of 'office friction' and blames reports of dysfunction on 'people who like to complain to newspapers'

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Symone Sanders hit back at people who briefed against her during her turbulent time as Vice President Kamala Harris's spokeswoman, calling out the stories of dysfunction as 'salacious gossip' in an interview published Monday.

Sanders, 32, left the administration during the holidays.

When she announced her departure last year it was taken as further evidence that Harris's office was in disarray, amid headlines of a toxic work environment and an exodus of key personnel.

Some stories pointed the finger at Sanders herself. Two unidentified sources told The Hill that the spokeswoman was seen as a rival to Harris's communications director, and that she was the 'voice in numerous blind quotes about friction in the office.'

Sanders blasted those reports using an expletive during an interview with her hometown newspaper, the Omaha World-Herald.

She declined to talk about that story in particular, saying she was not going to comment on 'salacious gossip.'

But responding to questions about reports of dysfunction in general, she said her thoughts on 'people who like to complain to the papers' were well documented.

Instead she said it was the 'honor of her life' to serve the vice president.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sd2Pu_0dcRDzTD00
Symone Sanders defended the vice president after leaving Kamala Harris's office during the holidays, and slammed what she called 'salacious gossip' that blamed her for damaging leaks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09C6t7_0dcRDzTD00
Sanders, 32, was the vice president's spokeswoman during a turbulent first 11 months in office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVg11_0dcRDzTD00
Harris has struggled with negative approval ratings and an exodus of key staff from her office

'She is someone who I watch every single day bring her full self to work,' Sanders said. 'I watch her challenge her teams, I watch her push us all to be better.

'I watch her raise issues and perspectives and topics and policy that other people — other folks just weren't thinking about.'

Her endorsement of Harris comes after weeks of damaging headlines and plunging poll numbers.

Last month, Karris was branded a 'bully' who inflicted 'constant soul destroying criticism' on her staff by insiders quoted in the Washington Post.

Former staffers said the vice president was exhibiting the same management style that had dogged much of her political career.

'It's clear that you're not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work,' a former colleague said.

'With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence.

'So you're constantly sort of propping up a bully and it's not really clear why.'

As well as Sanders, communications chief Ashley Etienne and two other staffers who helped shape the vice president’s public image departed the office at the end of the year.

Harris has not been helped by constant criticism of her role trying to tackle the root causes of migration to the U.S. from Central America, which so far appear not to have stemmed the numbers arriving at the southern border.

A rolling average of the vice president's approval rating, maintained by the analytics website FiveThirtyEight, shows her numbers are underwater. Some 40 percent of voters approve of her performance, while 47.5 percent disapprove.

Last month she reportedly met with Black leaders to learn how she could do better in connecting with ordinary Americans.

They told her to be more open about her work and offered to serve as ambassadors for her.

'She was asking for clarity on how to best touch the everyday American rank and file who may or may not be living Beltway life like we do,' Shavon Arline-Bradley, president of D4 in Action, told Politico.

'She said "I want the message to resonate with the Beltway and beyond, outside of Washington, D.C. How do I get that message out?"'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LmwE_0dcRDzTD00
Sanders was Bernie Sanders’ press secretary during his 2016 presidential campaign and a senior adviser to President Joe Biden’s 2020 run before joining the vice president's team

Sanders said the Biden and Harris would be doing more to trumpet their successes.

'This administration has a positive story to tell, and I think those are the kinds of things you will hear from the president and vice president as they head into quarter two of their administration at the top of next year,' she said.

Sanders pointed to the first maternal health summit at the White House, which was hosted by Harris, and the vice president's trips abroad and calls with foreign leaders.

'World leaders know that when Vice President Kamala Harris speaks, she speaks for the president,' Sanders said. 'This has just been such a powerful and transformative experience.'

Before joining the Harris team, Sanders was Bernie Sanders’ press secretary during his 2016 presidential campaign and a senior adviser to President Joe Biden’s 2020 run.

She added that she did not yet have a new job to announce and wanted time to focus on her wedding in August.

'At this moment in time, I feel so honored to have served President Biden and Vice President Harris, and I’m going to continue to be a reliable voice for this White House on the outside, regardless of whatever I do next,' she said.

'But, at this time, you know, I just think it’s my time.'

Comments / 14

William Marshall
3d ago

Let's get this strait.." she met with BLACK leaders" to find out how to better connect with average Americans..Let's see? and tell me if this makes since..80% of Americans are WHITE...why then wouldn't you meet with WHITE leaders to find out how to connect with the majority of Americans..Just a common sense question without any prejudice...

Reply(5)
2
Related
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Bernie Sanders
mediaite.com

‘F you’: Greg Gutfeld Unleashes Epic Rant Warning Democrats Will Use Jan. 6 to Put ‘Permanent’ Target on Backs of Political Enemies

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld delivered a fiery monologue aimed at President Joe Biden and Democrats during coverage of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Gutfeld was incensed by Biden’s Thursday remarks, in which he commented on the riot with relation to the 2020 election results. On The Five, co-host Dana Perino played a snippet from the Biden speech.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris admits there is a 'level of malaise' two years into the pandemic and America 'wants to get back to normal' - drawing comparisons to Jimmy Carter's infamous 1979 speech

Vice President Kamala Harris fielded a question about the administration's 'stalled' agenda – and ended up dropping the politically taboo phrase of nationwide 'malaise.'. Harris reached for the word during an appearance on the PBS News Hour on January 6th, when she got asked if the administration had tried to do 'too much,' on a week when there were no signs of movement on Biden's Build Back Better agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#The Omaha World Herald#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
UPI News

Kamala Harris names Jamal Simmons as communications director

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Jamal Simmons, a veteran communications aide among Democrats, to be her communications director on Thursday. An official announcement was expected from the White House on Thursday although a start date for Simmons remains unclear. A gap opened when Harris' two...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid suggests GOP has 'hatred' for Biden because he was VP to 'the Black president'

MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested that Republicans have deep "hatred" for President Biden for his connection to the first Black president of the United States. Ahead of Biden's address commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, Reid expressed concern over "whether or not he actually can change" what she believes is the ongoing threat to democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Jim Jordan Outraged at Kamala Harris for Comparing Capitol Riot to 9/11: ‘Tell That to the Son Whose Dad Was One of the Firefighters’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) ripped Vice President Kamala Harris‘ “disgusting” comparison of the Capitol riot to the Sept. 11 attacks and Pearl Harbor on Thursday. Fox News’ Sean Hannity questioned Jordan about whether the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack was a “sham” whose “only goal is to bludgeon Trump again with the hopes of purging him from any future political run?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

281K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy