Gatlinburg, TN

22-year-old Matthew Lee Hines and 20-year-old Ava Mae Freeman died after a crash in Gatlinburg (Gatlinburg, TN)

 4 days ago

22-year-old Matthew Lee Hines and 20-year-old Ava Mae Freeman, both from Georgia, lost their lives following a traffic crash on Sunday afternoon in Gatlinburg.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 1:30 p.m.  The early reports showed that Matthew Lee Hines and Ava Mae Freeman were going on Wiley Oakley Drive [...]

January 4, 2022

