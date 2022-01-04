22-year-old Matthew Lee Hines and 20-year-old Ava Mae Freeman died after a crash in Gatlinburg (Gatlinburg, TN)
22-year-old Matthew Lee Hines and 20-year-old Ava Mae Freeman, both from Georgia, lost their lives following a traffic crash on Sunday afternoon in Gatlinburg.
As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 1:30 p.m. The early reports showed that Matthew Lee Hines and Ava Mae Freeman were going on Wiley Oakley Drive [...]
January 4, 2022
