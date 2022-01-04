ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skream and Benga are teaming back up in 2022

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubstep trailblazers Benga and Skream are linking back up this year for the first time in almost two decades. “The boys are back in town…. Skream X Benga 2.0..... 2022 we’re having it,” Oliver Jones, AKA Skream, tweeted at the end of December. Jones confirmed that...

Your EDM

Dubstep Pioneers, Legends Skream x Benga Returning In 2022

Dubstep pioneers and legends Skream and Benga haven’t worked together in years. Despite both being catalysts for the rise of a worldwide genre, both eventually went on other paths. Skream began producing house and disco around 2015, while Benga unfortunately dealt with mental health issues that took precedence over his musical career.
MENTAL HEALTH
​Ilian Tape remove entire back catalogue from Spotify in protest move

Munich imprint Ilian Tape have removed their entire back catalogue of music from Spotify in protest at the streaming service’s low royalty rates. Founded by German-born duo Zenker Brothers some 15 years ago, Ilian Tape now looks after a plethora of big artists including Skee Mask, Andrea, Stenny, Laksa, and Pessimist.
MUSIC
Skream
Dusky and Shanti Celeste remix Orbital's 'Are We Here?'

London-based duo Dusky and Bristol’s Shanti Celeste have come together to release a two-track remix pack of Orbital’s ‘Are We Here?’ in celebration of the record’s nearing 30th birthday. Under the track title ‘Are We Here? (30 Something) [Remixes]’, both producers filed their latest ode...
MUSIC
Is digitisation the way forward for our music collections?

So could you tell us a little bit about establishing RCRDSHP? You're an avid music fan, right? How did you come up with the idea of melding together NFTS and music?. I started working on my music career and seriously releasing music about five years ago - at the same time I've also had a very successful technology and entrepreneurship career, including a very successful startup called Andela, which is now operating in 14 countries and helping lots of young people in developing nations become world-class software developers. So I'm used to working on big ideas and In January of this year, when I was feeling the itch to do something new, I started looking into what potential there was to do something that would meld my experience with technology and my love of music. I've always kind of considered that my holy grail. And what really caught my attention was the emergence of NFT-related projects, and my head exploded with ideas for how to use that technology in the music space.”
MUSIC
SHERELLE is heading up a four-week residency at Phonox

SHERELLE will be appearing at South London club Phonox for a four-week residency, kicking off on February 4. Tickets for SHERELLE: Every Friday in February are available now, starting at just £5. Read this next: “Take ownership and command respect”: Sherelle is leading a paradigm shift in dance music...
MUSIC
VTSS shares new club track 'For Your Safety'

The second single from VTSS' upcoming EP, 'Projections,' is hypnotically deconstructed club tune 'For Your Safety.'. The Technicolour EP will be released on January 28 2022 on Ninja Tune. 'Projections' spans six tracks, with the former Mixmag cover star having said that this EP marks a "new chapter" in her...
MUSIC
#Brand New Music#Christmas#Bbc Radio 1 Essential Mix#Bpm#Coki#Instagram A
Kush Arora announces new EP 'Vision'

Kush Arora has announced his new EP, ‘Vision’. It’s due for release on February 7 via Tash LC’s Club Yeke. One of the four tracks on the EP, ‘Bronze Riddim’, is available now. Arora explains that the track ‘channels the madness from the past two years’: the tune was written at the outset of 2021.
MUSIC
Pete Tong teams up with ARTBAT for single 'Age of Love'

Pete Tong has released his third single from his ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics’ compilation, which dropped in late 2021. Entitled ‘Age of Love’, the tune is in collaboration with Ukrainian techno duo ARTBAT. The deep, melodic track follows Tong’s recent singles: ‘Time’ with Tale...
MUSIC
Colour Factory announces new residents for 2022

East London venue Colour Factory has announced a slew of 2022 residents, including Ahadadream, Danielle, Mechatok and Shannen SP. Each artist will have three dates to host their very own night at the venue with full control of the line-up. Colour Factory in Hackney Wick is said to be one...
MUSIC
D.Tiffany's Delicate Records releases new Dosis EP

Dosis have released their new EP, ‘Naranja’, on D.Tiffany’s Delicate Records. The EP consists of two tracks: title tune ‘Naranja’, and a B-side dub. Read this next: Skream and Benga are teaming back up in 2022. The title techno track is noted as ‘a drill...
MUSIC
The Weeknd releases new album Dawn FM: Tracklist, features and how to stream

The Weeknd’s much-hyped fifth studio album, Dawn FM, has finally dropped. The follow-up to 2020’s After Hours consists of 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with Tyler, the Creator and Jim Carrey, among others.Dawn FM was announced on 3 January – just four days before the release day was announced – with the pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, sharing a Twitter post captioned: “New album: dawn FM // january 7th.”He accompanied it with a one-minute teaser video for what he called “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd”.In a four-star review of the record for...
MUSIC
The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in 'Sacrifice' Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
Sheefy McFly and BabyTron team up on 'Roll the Dice'

Detroit’s favorite neighborhood renaissance man, Sheefy McFly, is back at it with his newest single, “Roll The Dice,” off his forthcoming album Eastside Graffiti. The cut was produced by Donnie ADA and frankodontstop and the video was shot by se7enfifteen. “I’m working on an album produced by...
DETROIT, MI
30 years of Irish dance music celebrated in four-part radio series

Irish radio station RTÉ 2fm has released a four-part series documenting 30 years of dance music in Ireland, with guests including Bicep, Or:la, Fish Go Deep, Mano Le Tough, Tommy Holohan, and Bobby Analog. Each near hour-long episode of The Breakdown traces back through electronic music across the island...
THEATER & DANCE
Earl Sweatshirt drops song 'Titanic' with tracklist for upcoming project 'Sick!'

Earl Sweatshirt has released another single produced by Black Noi$e called ‘Titanic’ from his upcoming project ‘Sick!’. The project is due to arrive January 14 and alongside the drop of ‘Titanic’ the tracklist of ‘Sick!’ has been revealed showing guest appearances from artists Armand Hammer and Bruiser Brigade’s Zelooperz.
MUSIC
Phil Collins' Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC

