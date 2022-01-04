Skream and Benga are teaming back up in 2022

So could you tell us a little bit about establishing RCRDSHP? You're an avid music fan, right? How did you come up with the idea of melding together NFTS and music?. I started working on my music career and seriously releasing music about five years ago - at the same time I've also had a very successful technology and entrepreneurship career, including a very successful startup called Andela, which is now operating in 14 countries and helping lots of young people in developing nations become world-class software developers. So I'm used to working on big ideas and In January of this year, when I was feeling the itch to do something new, I started looking into what potential there was to do something that would meld my experience with technology and my love of music. I've always kind of considered that my holy grail. And what really caught my attention was the emergence of NFT-related projects, and my head exploded with ideas for how to use that technology in the music space.”

